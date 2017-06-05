Qatar calls Arab moves to cut ties ‘unjustified, baseless’

Bahrain and Egypt announced on Monday to cut all diplomatic relations with fellow Gulf Arab state, Qatar, for allegedly supporting terrorism and extremism.

Saudi Arabia said it’s closing all land, air and sea ports.

All the nations also said they planned to cut air and sea traffic to the peninsular country.

Qatar was also expelled from the Saudi-led military coalition battling against the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in support of ousted President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

A fourth country, the United Arab Emirates, echoed the same accusations and accused Qatar of was undermining regional stability.

Tillerson and US Defense Secretary James Mattis are in Sydney for talks with their Australian counterparts.

Iran and its regional destabilization was a major theme at the summit attended by Trump in Riyadh.

Egypt stated that Qatar’s support of terrorist organizations as the reason for their withdrawal, according to a state news agency report.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said Riyadh severed its diplomatic ties to “protect national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”.

They say Qatar backs terrorist groups including Islamic State (IS). Emirates, a Dubai-based airline, and Fly Dubai, the emirate’s budget airline, quickly followed suit.

Despite the changes, Qatar’s foreign ministry said on its site that the measures “will not affect the normal course of life of the citizens and residents” and the government will take all necessary steps “to thwart attempts to influence and harm the Qatari society and economy”.

Saudi Arabia called on worldwide companies to avoid Qatar, raising the prospect that it might try to make foreign firms choose between doing business in Qatar and obtaining access to the much bigger Saudi economy.

Gulf countries led by Saudi Arabia fell out with Qatar over its backing of then-Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, a Brotherhood member.

This situation is a repeat of 2014, when several Gulf countries recalled their Ambassadors from Doha over its support for Muslim Brotherhood.

Doha denied all the comments and said it was the victim of a “shameful cybercrime.”Egypt, Bahrian, UAE joined Saudi Arabia in snapping all their ties with Doha“.

CNN reported on Monday that the four nations chose to cut ties with the small Persian Gulf nation based on support from the Qatari government in Doha for the regime in Iran, a long-time rival in the Arab world of the Saudis.

Qatar, home to the forward headquarters of the USA military’s Central Command and some 10,000 American troops, had assigned some of its US-provided fighter jets to the unprovoked war, which has killed over 12,000 Yemeni people while plunging the impoverished country into a humanitarian crisis.

“The official statement here in Qatar is basically that they view [the fallout] as part of coordinated effort to further undermine Qatar“.