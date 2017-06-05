Qatar calls measures by Arab nations to cut ties ‘unjustified’

However, Doha has denied all the comments and said it had been the victim of a “shameful cybercrime”.

The official Saudi news agency said the country had chose to sever ties with Qatar “proceeding from the exercise of its sovereign right guaranteed by global law and the protection of national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”. Saudi Arabia also said Qatari troops would be pulled from the ongoing war in Yemen.

Qatar had assigned warplanes to the coalition conducting air strikes against Yemen’s Huthi rebels.

The government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi says it severed ties with Qatar in part over is support of extremist groups in Yemen “in contradiction with the goals announced by the countries supporting the legitimate government”. It said that “Qatar’s policy threatens Arab national security”.

It may be recalled that Qatar had in May alleged that hackers had taken over a site of its state-run news. It has spiraled since.

Etihad said that its last flights between its hub in Abu Dhabi and Doha, the Qatari capital, will depart early Tuesday, local time. But then so too with other GCC and Arab carriers that also fly into Doha. “We get gas directly from Qatar by sea”, R.K. Garg, head of finance at Petronet, told Reuters when asked to comment on the coordinated move to cut relations.

The United Arab Emirates and Egypt have cut diplomatic ties to Qatar.

Qatar’s stock market index plunged over 6 per cent in morning trade today following the decision by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt to suspend diplomatic and transport links with the country.

The UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt have all announced full support for the Saudi stance with similar actions. There was no immediate comment from Qatar, which will also host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The snapping of the Saudi-led Arab coalition ties with fellow Gulf Arab state Qatar was due to the news that was carried by Qatar’s news agency which Doha alleged to have been hacked.

A senior Iranian official said on Monday the decision by some Gulf Arab states and Egypt to sever diplomatic ties with Qatar would not help end the crisis in the Middle East.

Qatari nationals are to be banned from entering the UAE, and Qatari residents of the country have been given two-week notice to leave the leave the country. “While Qatar Airways can look to offset the costs of losing or standing down regional flights from long haul flights, the cost of parking airplanes, crew and other services will not be cheap and the airline will have limited ramp space at Doha to park all its stood down the narrow-body fleet”.