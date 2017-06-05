Qatar denounces ´unjustified´ cut of Gulf ties

In March 2014, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain had recalled their ambassadors from Qatar for its alleged backing of then-Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, a Muslim Brotherhood member.

Riyadh ordered its nationals to leave Qatar-host of the 2022 football World Cup-within 14 days and barred Qataris from the kingdom. The countries also said they would eject Qatar’s diplomats from their territories. The four Arab countries noted Doha’s funding of terrorism as the reason behind their dramatic decision. And they even said that this is been done in order to ensure “national security“.

Crude futures were also supported by the physical market, where Saudi Aramco raised the July official selling prices for its Arab Light grade to all major regions of Asia, Northwest Europe, and the United States on Sunday. Already, Doha-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera reported trucks carrying food had begun to line up on the Saudi side of the border, apparently stranded.

The Qatari stock index fell 5.7 percent within the first five minutes of trade.

Dubai-based carrier Emirates said it will suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice, joining UAE-based Etihad Airways in a similar move amid a diplomatic spat between Qatar and some of its Gulf neighbours. Bahrain’s Gulf Air and Saudia joined them.

Saudi Arabia said Qatari troops would be pulled from its continuing war in Yemen.

The UAE have imported on average 190,000 cubic meters of LNG per months from Qatar during that time. It wasn’t clear if the decision would affect American military operations.

Qatar’s government categorically denied that the comments, in which the country’s leader expressed support for Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah and Israel while suggesting that US President Donald Trump may not last in power, were ever made.

Qatar said on Monday it was facing a campaign of lies and fabrications aimed at putting the Gulf Arab state under guardianship, after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with it.

SPA also accused Qatar of supporting “Iranian-backed militants” in Qatif, its largely Shi’ite region, as well as in Bahrain.

Qatar hosts the largest USA airbase in the region, which is crucial to operations against Islamic State group jihadists.

Before Monday, Qatar had appeared unperturbed by the growing tensions.

Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al-Thani, emir of the State of Qatar, addresses the 68th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, September 24, 2013.

This had angered Saudi Arabia as it failed in its efforts to get Qatar to fall in line. Qatar shares a massive offshore gas field with the Islamic Republic.

David Cameron agreed to an inquiry into foreign funding of Islamist extremists in 2015, as part of a deal with the Liberal Democrats in return for their support on the extension of air strikes into Syria.

Trump and other USA officials participated in a ceremonial sword dance in a trip to Saudi Arabia last month.