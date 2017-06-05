Qatar isolated as Gulf states cut links over terror claims

The diplomatic broadside threatens the global prestige of Qatar, which hosts a large U.S. military base and is set to host the 2022 World Cup.

Kristian Ulrichsen, a Gulf expert at the US-based Baker Institute, said if Qatar’s land borders and air space were closed for any length of time “it would wreak havoc on the timeline and delivery” of the World Cup.

The move comes amid a deepening rift between Qatar and the four Gulf Arab nations over alleged links between Qatar and Iran-based terrorist groups.

The Emir’s comments appeared on Qatar’s official news agency, but Qatar claimed that the website was “hacked”, the report fabricated by the culprits. Its Gulf Arab neighbors responded by blocking Qatari-based media, including Al-Jazeera.

Qatar said it was facing a campaign aimed at weakening it, denying it was interfering in the affairs of other countries. Bahrain also accused Qatari outfits of hacking the Twitter account of its foreign minister. The Bahrain News Agency said the country would cut off its airspace, ports and territorial waters to air traffic and shipping between the counties within 24 hours. The countries also said they would eject Qatar’s diplomats.

Qatari nationals are to be banned from entering the UAE, and Qatari residents of the country have been given two-week notice to leave the leave the country.

Since 1995, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its brothers have made strenuous and continued efforts to urge the authorities in Doha to abide by its commitments and agreements, yet, they have repeatedly violated their worldwide obligations and the agreements they signed under the umbrella of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Arab States to cease the hostilities against the Kingdom and stand against terrorist groups and activities of which the latest one was their failure to implement the Riyadh Agreement.

Saudi Arabia’s state news agency announced the move to sever ties with Qatar Monday, saying it was seeking to “protect national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”.

The three countries said they will suspend air and sea travel to and from Qatar.

In a Foreign Ministry statement, Saudi Arabia accused Doha of sheltering and backing terrorist groups, promoting terrorist groups in the media, and supporting Houthi militia in Yemen.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias backed by the US -led coalition, has been encircling Raqqa since November in a multi-phased campaign to drive Islamic State from the city where it has planned attacks on the West.

A low-priced airline based in the United Arab Emirates says it is suspending flights to Qatar along with other Emirati airlines over a growing diplomatic crisis.