Qatar regrets Gulf countries decision to cut diplomatic ties

Qatar sovereign dollar bonds also fell.

Many expatriate and Saudi travellers use Qatar as their gateway into Saudi Arabia.

Western officials have also accused Qatar of allowing or even encouraging funding of Sunni extremists like al-Qaida’s branch in Syria, once known as the Nusra Front.

Egypt was next to join the diplomatic war, with Cairo announcing it is cutting relations with Doha, according to Sputnik news agency.

The ministry added that the decision taken by the four Gulf nations would not affect the normal lives of its citizens and residents.

Saudi Arabia then confirmed the same – cutting ties and shutting down all sea, airspace, and land crossings with Qatar as well as dissolving Qatar’s role in the Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen. It wasn’t immediately clear how that would affect Qatar Airways, one of the region’s major long-haul carriers.

Emirates said on its website Monday flights would be suspended until further notice starting Tuesday.

The dispute between Qatar and the Gulf’s Arab countries started over a purported hack of Qatar’s state-run news agency.

The stories quoted him questioning U.S. hostility towards Iran, speaking of “tensions” between Doha and Washington, commenting on Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas and speculating that Trump might not remain in power for long.

The unprecedented measures against Doha include ordering Qatari citizens to leave within 14 days and banning citizens of the three Gulf states from travelling to Qatar.

The statement went on to accuse Qatar of supporting what it described as Iranian-backed militants in its restive and largely Shi’ite Muslim-populated Eastern region of Qatif and in Bahrain.

Qatar has yet to comment on the growing crisis.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”.

The Washington Post reported that Online footage of Qatari state television’s nightly newscast from Tuesday showed clips of Sheikh Tamim at the ceremony with the anchor not mentioning the comments, though a scrolling ticker at the bottom of the screen had the alleged fake remarks.

Kristian Ulrichsen, a Gulf expert at the US-based Baker Institute, said if Qatar’s land borders and air space were closed for any length of time “it would wreak havoc on the timeline and delivery” of the World Cup. In March 2014, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain recalled their ambassadors from Qatar over the rift.

At that Saudi conference, Trump met with Qatar’s ruling emir.