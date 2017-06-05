Qatar Row: Four Countries Cut Links With Doha

An FBI team has been in Doha for the past week after the Qatari government asked for United States help following the claim of an unprecedented security breach by hackers last month, the source told AFP.

USA investigators are in Qatar to help Doha probe the alleged hacking of the Gulf Arab state’s news agency website, a Qatari and a U.S. law enforcement official said, after an attack that had soured ties between Western-allied Gulf Arab states.

“The results of the investigation will be made public this week”, the official told Reuters, adding that two countries were also assisting with the probe, but declining to give further details.

The Washington Post reported that Online footage of Qatari state television’s nightly newscast from Tuesday showed clips of Sheikh Tamim at the ceremony with the anchor not mentioning the comments, though a scrolling ticker at the bottom of the screen had the alleged fake remarks.

FBI investigators are in Doha to help with the probe to discover how false comments attributed to ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani were published on Qatar News Agency’s site.

Moreover, the Libyan National Commission For Human Rights called upon the United Nation to launch an investigation about what it called the Qatari interferences in Libyan internal affairs, and military and financial support for terrorists in Libya. Kuwait is believed to be able to play an important role in ending the latest tensions between Qatar and other Gulf countries as it did previously in 2014.

Riyadh is also heading a coalition fighting a deadly war in neighbouring Yemen.The crisis comes on the heels of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Saudi capital, which was created to shore up support with old allies.

According to Al Mayadeen, which is considered close to Hezbollah and Iran, the list includes officials who maintain ties to Hamas activists in the West Bank.

Qatar’s emir visited Kuwait this week in what appeared to be an attempt by Kuwait mediate between Doha on one side and Abu Dhabi and Riyadh on the other.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE accuse Qatar of backing Islamists they view as terrorist organisations, first and foremost the Muslim Brotherhood, which has challenged dynastic rule in place across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Saudi and UAE media on Saturday continued their criticism of Qatar. While in Riyadh, Trump also met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Qatar briefly hosted an Israeli trade office but it was shut several years ago.