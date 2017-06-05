Qatar row: Six countries cut links with Doha

It is joining Emirates, Etihad and FlyDubai in halting flights to the Qatari capital of Doha. “But it’s too early to say what the long term effects would be”, said Irudayarajan, adding that one has to now watch if these countries ask their nationals to return.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier now operates four flights a day to the Qatari capital.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways said it was suspending all flights to Saudi Arabia. The unprecedented measures against Doha include ordering Qatari citizens to leave within 14 days and banning citizens of the three Gulf states from travelling to Qatar.

Saudi Arabia said Qatari troops would be pulled from its ongoing war in Yemen. Qatar had no immediate comment.

Maldives President Yameen Abdul Gayoom also participated in last month’s Arab-Islamic-American summit in Saudi Arabia. On May 27, Qatar’s ruling emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, called Iranian President Hasan Rouhani to congratulate him on his re-election.

Qatar’s stock market index plunged eight percent on Monday, with some of the market’s top blue chips taking the hardest hit.

The US and Saudi Arabia sealed a $110 billion deal during the Trump trip in which Riyadh will purchase US arms to help it counter Iran. “We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”.

There have been tensions between Qatar and the other Gulf Arab states since at least the 1990s, when Qatar launched Al Jazeera, providing a platform for Arab dissidents to speak out against other autocratic rulers.

Qatar has denied the accusation.

In Washington, a series of emails belonging to the United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to the U.S. have been leaked. Yemen joined the other Gulf States on Monday, cutting ties to Qatar. Bahrain, a close Saudi ally, also accused Qatar of undermining regional stability. We suspect further upside for the yen. “Our relationship is extremely good”.