Qatar says it faces campaign of lies, denies interfering

The announcement by the Saudi-led coalition to severe diplomatic ties with Qatar marks the culmination of a year-long dispute between some Gulf Arab states and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Bahrain said it broke relations “on the insistence of the state of Qatar to continue destabilizing the security and stability of the Kingdom of Bahrain and to intervene in its affairs”.

Qatar Petroleum’s exports of jet fuel are unlikely to be disrupted as the aviation fuel is usually shipped to global markets, said the first source. Yemen, Libya and Egypt also announced they have suspended diplomatic relations with Qatar.

The UAE informed Qatari citizens they had 14 days to leave the UAE, while citizens from Qatar have also been banned from passing through the UAE. The countries also said they would eject Qatar’s diplomats from their territories.

Qatar said the decisions would “not affect the normal lives of citizens and residents”.

This diplomatic crisis marks a new low point within the GCC since 1992 when a shooting at the Saudi-Qatari border left two Qatari and one Saudi dead. However, the airline notified that all flights on June 5 will operate as scheduled.

Doha airport, along with airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, have become major hubs after Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways seized a significant chunk of transcontinental travel on routes linking Western countries with Asia and Australasia.

Other carriers from the three Gulf countries, including Dubai’s Emirates, are likely to announce similar measures.

This file photo taken on December 7, 2016 shows Kuwaiti Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah (L), Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (C) and Oman’s Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi attending a Gulf Cooperation Council summit in the Bahraini capital Manama. Qatar shares a massive offshore gas field with the Islamic Republic.

A separate statement on SPA accused Qatar of supporting terrorist and sectarian groups “including the Muslim Brotherhood, Isis and al-Qaeda” and of broadcasting propagating through Qatari media, according to Reuters.

Speaking from Australia, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the respective countries to work out their differences, and offered US assistance to do so.

“I presume LNG exports to the U.A.E. will stop”, Qamar Energy’s Mills said.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”.

“Another theory is that this is a product of month’s tension, all brought to a breaking point after the Qatar news agency hacking story”.

The operations of Qatar Airways are expected to be thrown into disarray today by the closing of air corridors by its neighbors in the middle east. It said some stores had begun seeing their shelves empty over fears that the crisis could see groceries run out of products. However, it remains a key financial patron of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and has been the home of exiled Hamas official Khaled Mashaal since 2012. Accusing Qatar of backing an Iranian takeover effort in Bahrain is explosive.

Abu Dhabi’s stock index fell 0.4 percent while Qatar had not yet started trading.

And with President Trump’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar has to be wondering if the USA might not be ready to turn a blind eye. Since the meeting, unrest in the region has grown.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirms that it has always been patient despite the fact that the authorities in Doha continue to evade their commitments and conspire against it in the interest of the Qatari people, which is a natural and genuine extension of their brethren in the Kingdom and an integral part of their pillars.