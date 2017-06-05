Qatar was at the center of a diplomatic scandal

“This by itself is a violation of its (Qatar’s) sovereignty as a state”, it added.

Saudi Arabia says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar and it has pulled all Qatari troops from the ongoing war in Yemen.

The unprecedented move is being seen as a significant split between powerful Gulf countries, who are also close United States allies.

Riyadh ordered its nationals to leave Qatar – host of the 2022 football World Cup – within 14 days and barred Qataris from the kingdom.

Qatar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said there was “no legitimate justification” for the countries’ decision, though it vowed its citizens wouldn’t be affected by it.

Editorials in newspapers from Saudi Arabia and the UAE accused the Qatari royal family of intentionally supporting terrorists and backing Iran at a time when the Arab countries should be united against it.

The four countries announced they would withdraw their diplomatic staff from Qatar, and also the closure of its airspace and borders severing land, sea and air contact within the next 24 hours.

Qatar is also one of the major supporters of the Hamas government in Gaza, Palestine‎.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways will also suspend its Doha flights on Wednesday.

In an official announcement, the airline declared that all flights to and from Doha will be suspended, starting June 6.

“Another theory is that this is a product of month’s tension, all brought to a breaking point after the Qatar news agency hacking story”.

But several Gulf Cooperation Council states rejected Qatar’s explanation, leaving local media to unleash a barrage of attacks accusing the emir of cozying up to Iran.

Many expatriate and Saudi travellers use Qatar as their gateway into Saudi Arabia. Qatar shares a massive offshore gas field with the Islamic Republic.

The US’ biggest concentration of military personnel in the Middle East are located at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base. It wasn’t clear if the decision would affect American military operations.

The Washington Post reported that Online footage of Qatari state television’s nightly newscast from Tuesday showed clips of Sheikh Tamim at the ceremony with the anchor not mentioning the comments, though a scrolling ticker at the bottom of the screen had the alleged fake remarks.

The decision further deepens a rift between Gulf Arab nations over Qatar’s support for Islamist groups.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry had accused Qatar of taking an “antagonist approach” towards it, and that efforts to stop Qatar from supporting terrorist groups had failed.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has called on Saudi Arabia and Qatar to stay united and solve their differences, after Riyadh severed ties with Doha and asked its Persian Gulf allies to follow suit.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”.

Shortly after, Qatar’s state news agency QNA released a statement by Qatar’s Emir Al-Thani saying Iran was an “Islamic power”, a statement which Qatar later denied claiming QNA’s website was “hacked”.