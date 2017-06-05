Qatari diplomats given 48-hours to leave Bahrain

“Finally, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry expressed its regret that the three countries have determined, at this critical time for the region, that there are no greater threats to their people that require their attention, and have instead made a decision to target and cause harm to the State of Qatar“.

The move is the culmination of a rift that started several years ago but worsened eight months ago with Saudi, Bahrain and the U.A.E recalling their ambassadors from Qatar.

According to a BBC report the four Arab countries of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE have accused Qatar of “destabilising the region” through its support for terrorist groups including IS and al-Qaeda, a claim denied by Doha.

The statement said all Egyptian ports and airports would be closed to Qatari vessels and planes.

The United Arab Emirates’ decision to cut ties was reported by its state news agency WAM, citing Qatar’s support of extremism and undermining regional stability as reasons.

“Qatar’s practices of dealing with the coup militias (Houthi) and supporting extremist groups became clear”, the government said in a statement Monday.

The six countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council do little merchandise trade with each other, instead relying on imports from outside the region, and Qatar’s liquefied natural gas shipments by sea are expected to continue normally. Al Thani reportedly hailed Iran as an “Islamic power” and criticized US President Donald Trump’s policy towards Tehran.

Doha has alleged that hackers took over the news site and published “fake comments from its ruling emir about Iran and Israel”.

The two ministers said they had “full compatibility of views”.

Last week, the Qatari emir travelled to Kuwait to meet Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in what was widely seen as an attempt at mediation by the Kuwaitis. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain gave Qatari visitors and residents two weeks to leave their borders.

Qatar, which will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is home to some 10,000 American troops at a major US military base, criticized the move as a “violation of its sovereignty”. Emirates said it was instructed to do so by the UAE government.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s foreign ministry said it was suspending diplomatic relations “in order to preserve its national security”, according to a statement.

In this way Bahrain went due to the fact that Qatar is suspected of attempting to destabilize the situation in the country.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday said that Pakistan has no plans to break diplomatic relations with Qatar.

Qatar, which will host the 2022 football World Cup, is a member of the US-led coalition to defeat the Islamic State group.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters in Sydney on Monday that the spat would not affect the fight against Islamist militants and that Washington has encouraged its Gulf allies to resolve their differences. He urged all of the parties to sit down and address their disagreements and said the USA thinks it is important for the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council to remain unified.

Qatar is also home to the al-Udeid Air Base, which houses the USA military’s Central Command and some 10,000 American troops.