Queensland look to improve in State of Origin II after dropping opener

Blues coach Laurie Daley has called on Mitchell Pearce, Jarryd Hayne, James Maloney and Fifita to instil some belief and swagger for what is traditionally an intimidating atmosphere at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

Prior to Maroons’ might era, conventional wisdom stated one team couldn’t win more than three in a row, as Vautin’s men showed in 1995.

Walters insisted Slater’s inclusion wouldn’t have changed the result of the series opener, but hinted changes could be made to the forward pack.

It was as if the Maroons had relaxed the tiniest bit after their try and paid the price with a back-breaking six-point play at the other end that preceded a second-half procession.

One thing to remember when asking why these players go better in Origin than they do for their clubs, is that they are surrounded by some of the best players in the game when they represent their state. “I’m sure that we’ll bounce back and make a contest of it”.

All three Queensland v New South Wales matches get underway at 11am United Kingdom time. Anthony Milford looked risky and is in much better form.

Queensland captain Cameron Smith did his best to sound positive after the match but conceded it was “Back to the drawing board”.

Slater hasn’t missed a Queensland game while fit in over a decade and he admits it was hard watching game one from home but he won’t let it get to him.

At last Pearce buried his Origin demons in his 16th appearance with an impressive display, until he was tackled high and forced to leave the field with concussion.

It’s not that Queensland were bad.

Wily Maroons captain Smith will run out in his 40th Origin game and while some south of the border have concerns he exerts an influence through his running dialogue with officials, Daley said he had faith Cordner would step in if necessary.

Cronk made his debut in the first game of the 2010 series, midway through Queensland’s decade of dominance. He did this and covered 8.1 kilometres during the game which is the most ever recorded during a State of Origin game.

“The good players handle the pressure and that’s why we believe Anthony will handle it”.Daley has warned his team about the pride of the wounded Maroons. It took 20 minutes for the first ball to be kicked into touch and I remember noticing the Maroons gasping for air at this point.

Game two is in Sydney on June 21. It was their first run over that time without Johnathan Thurston. But then Kevin Walters potentially has a couple of very hard decisions to make.

“They are at their unsafe, desperate best when they hit adversity”.

“Napa needs to stick it to Andrew Fifita and if he does that, Queensland will win”, said Moore, a veteran of 17 Origin matches.

Sharks Test winger Valentine Holmes could have been in for O’Neill (Dane Gagai to centre); Cowboys beast Coen Hess for Guerra; firing Titans prop Jarrod Wallace for Myles; and revitalised Brisbane big man Korbin Sims, or underrated Cowboy Ethan Lowe, for Lillyman.

It has been an absolute privilege to watch one of the greatest Queensland side’s of all time. He is a very special football player and we’ve known that for a long time now.

By the full-time buzzer, the scoreline stood at 28 – 4 in favor of New South Wales.