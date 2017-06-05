Queensland woman among the injured in London terror attack

Ms Archibald, from Castlegar in British Columbia, was among seven people who died when three terrorists used a van to plough into pedestrians on London Bridge before embarking on a knife rampage through the nearby Borough Market.

In a statement released through its Amaq news agency, ISIS said the assailants were “a detachment of Islamic State fighters”.

Confirming the death of a Canadian in last night?s terror attack in London, Trudeau said, ?I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed.?

The PM said: “This is, as we all know, the third terrorist attack Britain has experienced in the last three months”. They killed with knives.

The attack began late Saturday night when three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, police said.

Trump said the attack showed it was time to “stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”, after tweeting the night before – as the scenes of panic in London were still unfolding – that it underscored the need for his contested “travel ban” on several Muslim-majority nations.

“Did you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?”

So far, investigators have not drawn a connection between this attack and the vehicle attack in March on the Westminster bridge in London or the May 22 bomb attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. Trump was briefed earlier about the London Bridge incident by his national security team, according to White House spokesman Sean Spicer, who said on Twitter that security officials would continue providing the president with updates.

Immediately after the deadly attacks in London, Trump turned to Twitter to comment on the attacks. His administration is asking the Supreme Court to reinstate it.

The acting United States ambassador to Britain, Lew Lukens, threw his support behind Khan in a series of tweets that also praised the “extraordinary” response from Londoners and emergency services.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said Londoners should remain vigilant but added: “I’m reassured we are one of the safest global cities in the world”. The president tweeted in part, “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” Trump tweeted Saturday after the attack.

Trump used his initial response late Saturday to promote his travel ban – which US courts have blocked.

Warner said Trump has had more than 90 days to review the procedures for admitting people from certain countries.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Manchester bombing, but there hasn’t yet been a claim of responsibility for the London attack, which the prime minister linked to Islamic extremism.

Officials in the United Kingdom say that after the van hit pedestrians on the bridge, three men armed with large knives then fled the scene and started attacking people at bars and restaurants in the nearby Borough Market.

Sen. Susan Collins of ME, a Republican member of the Senate intelligence panel, said the ban was “too broad” but agreed with Trump that better immigration procedures are needed.