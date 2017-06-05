Quick Reporting On Cancer Symptoms Boosts Survival

That’s longer than many new cancer drugs do.

The study was featured at the cancer group’s annual meeting in Chicago on Sunday and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

“I was floored by the results”, said the study leader, Dr. Ethan Basch.

In the study, nurses responded to symptom alerts 77% of the time with symptom management, counseling, supportive medications, chemotherapy dose modifications, and referrals.

A study finds that having cancer patients use home computers to report problems like nausea and fatigue surprisingly improved survival, by nearly half a year. They were also given a list of common side-effects such as appetite loss, constipation, cough, fatigue, hot flashes, diarrhea, shortness of breath, nausea or pain. Each symptom could be reported either as “none”, or graded from 1 (mild) to 4 (disabling).

A larger study will now test the online reporting system nationwide.

A patient-reported adverse event alerted an email to the nurse in charge. Patients also could complete the symptom survey at terminals in the waiting room before their clinic visit for immediate dispatch to their oncology team prior to the appointment. Some were given usual care and the rest, the online symptom tool.

“Electronic patient-reported symptom monitoring may be considered for implementation as a part of high-quality cancer care”, the researchers write. Additionally, investigators reported a seven percent reduction in ED visits, and patients were able to remain on potentially life-prolonging chemotherapy for an average of two months longer.

When it comes to survival rates, the group with the online tool had a median survival of 31 months, which is 5 months longer than the group that was treated without the online tool.

Basch posited three potential drivers to explain the success of the intervention.

It seems that the patients were able to stick with the treatment longer than usual because the side effects were quickly dealt with. The system also yielded more responsive care, he said, “by alerting clinicians in real time about symptoms as they emerged, prompting them to take early action and manage problems before they became complications”. Dr Basch was practicing at MSKCC when the study was conducted.

This study tried to test whether the online tool could be helpful in addressing those issues. “The older patients really grabbed onto it very quickly”, Basch said. Patients were randomly assigned to a usual care group or the PRO group.

“We don’t have the kind of resources typically to invest in this kind of electronic communication, nursing care, and other things that made this a reality for these investigators”, Burstein continued. There is growing interest in integrating electronic patient-reported outcomes (PROs) into routine oncology practice for symptom monitoring, but evidence demonstrating clinical benefit has been limited.