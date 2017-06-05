Quickly reporting cancer complications may boost survival

The findings, following 2015 trials showing an advantage with chemotherapy, offer the first new options for metastatic prostate cancer patients in almost 70 years, according to Dr Karim Fizazi, head of the department of cancer medicine at France’s Gustave Roussy Cancer Center, who led the study.

According to findings presented at ASCO 2017, patients with low-risk advanced colon cancer would benefit from reducing the length of chemotherapy after surgery.

Each year around 46,500 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in the United Kingdom, and around 11,000 men die from the disease.

This Thursday, May 25, 2017 photo shows equipment that administers chemotherapy drugs at the North Carolina Cancer Hospital in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Doctors say patients should speak up about side effects and not assume they’re unavoidable.

A study finds that having cancer patients use home computers to report problems like nausea and fatigue surprisingly improved survival, by nearly half a year. Those who used it had a better quality of life and lived five months longer on average than those who did not.

Professor Nicholas James, chief investigator of the trial, from the University of Birmingham, said: “These are the most powerful results I’ve seen from a prostate cancer trial”. “We are proactively catching things early” with online reporting.

“You want to be able to reach your provider as early and easily as possible”, because a sign like shortness of breath may mean treatment isn’t working and needs to be changed, he said.

It also doubled the amount of time before the cancer worsened – from 14.8 to 33 months – said the findings released at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting.

“Although symptom management is a cornerstone of high-quality cancer care, prior research has shown that doctors miss up to half of patients’ symptoms during cancer treatment”, explained Dr. Basch.

The trial involved 766 patients who were receiving outpatient chemotherapy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NY, where Basch practiced before moving to Lineberger. “The problem is long durations of therapy are associated with long-term toxicities that are debilitating for many patients – nerve damage that causes numbness, tingling and pain that can persist for the rest of a patient’s life”.

“For them, it will be natural to use such online tools and communicate without face-to-face interaction, and so now is the time to standardize and validate the tools”.

The integration of electronic patient-reported outcomes into the routine care of patients with metastatic cancer was associated with increased survival compared with usual care, according to a study published by JAMA.

Patients were as old as 91, and 22 percent has less than a high school education, but using a computer proved easy.

“Nothing has really changed for the treatment of stage III colon cancer since 2004 when 6 months of oxaliplatin-based chemotherapy – FOLFOX or CAPOX – became standard of care with curative intent for patients”, Axel Grothey, MD, oncologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, said during his presentation.

The online group was asked to report symptoms at least once a week  sooner if they had a problem  and given a list of common ones such as appetite loss, constipation, cough, diarrhea, shortness of breath, fatigue, hot flashes, nausea or pain. Nurses got email alerts when participants reported worsening symptoms.

The goal of the research, eagerly awaited by oncologists, was to determine whether a three-month course of chemo was as effective as six months of treatment in staving off a recurrence in people with Stage 3 colon cancer.

The co-primary endpoints of the trial were overall survival (OS) and radiographic progression-free survival (PFS), Fizazi said, and in a planned interim analysis after a median follow-up of 30.4 months, both were improved with the addition of AA-P.

In the study, a web-based PRO system allowed patients to easily report 12 common symptoms.