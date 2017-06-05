Raabta: Sushant Singh Rajput impressed by ‘punjaban’ Kriti Sanon. See pic

But latest Bollywood buzz suggests that Director Abhishek Kapoor may launch Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in his new movie.

Sushant look happy while posing for media, Amrita accompanied daughter Sara to discuss the film with Abhishek and Sushant.

We hear that Kedarnath is set in Uttrakhand and that Sara will play Rajput’s love interest in the movie.

The film is going to be produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, which is owned by Ekta Kapoor. Sara’s mother, Amrita and Ekta are very good friends and hence Ekta being the star kid’s Godmother in the industry will help her a lot.

Sara has been rumoured to be dating Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor’s brother.

