Rafael Nadal demolishes Nikoloz Basilashvili

Rafael Nadal’s journey to the fourth round, in contrast, could hardly have been easier.

Nadal will meet fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic and Thiem each recorded straight-sets victories at Roland Garros on Sunday, against Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Horacio Zeballos respectively, to set up a mouthwatering last-eight tie.

“I don’t know if it was perfection”, Nadal, who turns 31 on Saturday, said afterwards.

“If I think that I don’t have chances, I will not play”, Carreno Busta said. He’s a good person.

“I just think that they sometimes should be a little bit more respectful”, she added, as Mladenovic thrived on the partisan support.

The supreme claycourter, Nadal has managed to lift his level even higher this year. “He likes to just focus on the right frames and just get the best out of it”.

“This week was very positive”.

But Nadal closed that door and was off the races, taking the last five games of the match. I won quite easily. “That’s my viewpoint”, said Nadal, who repeatedly falls foul of the rule which stipulates a maximum 25 seconds between points. “That’s the only important thing for me”.

“And yet I fully respect each opponent and I respect the tournament itself, and each situation, as well”.

Only once in his Grand Slam career did Nadal fare better on the way to the quarterfinals at a major: He lost 19 games through four matches in 2012 at the French Open. Only Bjorn Borg (1978 and 1980) and Ilie Nastase (1973) have also achieved that feat. Djokovic beat Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 to reach the fourth round.

He turned to Andre Agassi in a bid to spark a resurgence, the American taking an unpaid role at the French Open – and beyond if Djokovic has his way.

The 14-time major victor has dropped just 20 games in four matches as he strives to become the first man to win 10 titles at a single Grand Slam.

“After that (first set) I started playing with fewer errors and that was good”.

Mladenovic broke down in tears during her post-match speech to the crowd, telling her supporters: “The courage and the force you give me is just unimaginable”. After the ensuing point, Djokovic stared in Ramos’s direction.

“It’s quite disappointing and quite embarrassing, but I have to accept it”, said a downcast Basilashvili, the world number 63. (Del Potro is), in my opinion, one of the best players in the world … when he’s fit and healthy.

The 14-time major victor believes that some umpires are stricter than others who may afford a player more leeway especially in the red-hot atmosphere of a Grand Slam.

Fifth seed Milos Raonic advanced to the last-16 when Guillermo Garcia-Lopez retired with a thigh injury in the second set.

With pregnant Serena Williams absent, Maria Sharapova denied an invitation and top seed Angelique Kerber a first-round casualty, familiar faces are relatively thin on the ground in Paris.