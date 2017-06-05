Rafael Nadal hammers Roberto Bautista Agut to reach French Open quarters

The quarter-finals sees Djokovic take on sixth seed Dominic Thiem, who destroyed Horacio Zeballos 6-1 6-3 6-1 earlier on Sunday.

But Djokovic has shown his toughness in Paris and he has navigated a tricky draw of accomplished clay-courters-Marcel Granollers, Joao Sousa, Diego Schwartzman and Ramos-Vinolas-and passed every test, including coming back from two sets to one to defeat Diego Schwartzman in the third round. “I didn’t start off the blocks the way I wanted”.

Nikoloz Basilashvili had a plan when he turned up to play Rafa Nadal on yesterday but, like Mike Tyson said, everybody has a plan until they’re punched in the face. And then also the conditions here are nearly ideal for my game. I like the balls a lot. “That’s the only important thing for me, no?”

Nadal, who is chasing a record extending 10th title at Rolland Garros beat fellow Spaniard Robert Bautista Agut 6-1 6-2 6-2 to book a place in the quarter final. – Pablo Carreno Busta was oh so close to the biggest victory of his tennis career, an upset of No. 5-seeded Milos Raonic.

According to reports, Goffin, ranked 12th in the world, had not suffered a ligament tear but more time would be needed to determine the length of his absence and whether he would play during the grass season. It was really tough – really tough.

“I’m starting to feel better. So, for sure, I think I have chances”, Carreno Busta said.

“Roland Garros has always been special for me”, Svitolina, who could not play on Saturday because of rain, said courtside.

In another match, Kei Nishikori survived a two-set blackout to beat Chung Hyeon 7-5 6-4 6-7 (4) 0-6 6-4 in their rain-delayed French Open third-round tie on Sunday, winning the first ever all-Asian battle at this stage of the tournament.

Djokovic now meets No. 6 Dominic Thiem, a 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 victor over Horacio Zeballos.

“I’m glad that it wasn’t taken away from me to be there one more time, at least”. “It’s very painful, but my back is better”.

The post Tennis: “I’m not a machine” – Nadal blasts umpire appeared first on Vanguard News. “Maybe I’m a little exhausted, but I have one day off”.

“I’m sad. It’s a very painful defeat here in the French Open“, said Muguruza, who left Court Suzanne Lenglen angrily wagging her finger at the crowd. “I’m disappointed, but I simply couldn’t go on any longer”.

France, which last put a trio of women into the final 16 at any major at the 2008 U.S. Open, is guaranteed at least one quarterfinalist this time, because Garcia now meets Cornet.

Two weeks past his 21 {+s} t birthday, Khachanov became the youngest man to reach the fourth round here since 2009, beating 21 {+s} t-seeded John Isner – the last American man in the tournament – 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3).

She can now make that twice after a 6-1 3-6 6-3 victory over Muguruza that was not short on drama.