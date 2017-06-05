Rafael Nadal hits out at umpire Ramos over slow play warning

Rafael Nadal continued his near-flawless form in his favorite tournament as he blitzed compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1 6-2 6-2 in the fourth round on Sunday. She has lost to an unseeded player in her last three outings here: Bojana Jovanovski in 2013, Yanina Wickmayer in 2014 and Julia Goerges in 2015 (the Dane missed last year’s edition through injury). Wozniacki has the slight edge in both the overall head-to-head (7-6) and in their Slam meetings (3-2); all of Wozniacki’s Slam wins have come at the US Open (in 2009, 2011 and 2016), while Kuznetsova was victorious at the Australian Open in 2013 and Wimbledon a year ago.

She played her typically safe style for much of the match, winding up with 15 fewer unforced errors than No. 8 Kuznetsova. The players split the first two sets. She lost in the first or second round each of the previous three years. Djokovic beat Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 to reach the fourth round.

World number 290 and qualifier Petra Martic reached the last 16 with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Latvian 17th seed Anastasija Sevastova. In addition, all eight women who play in the fourth round Monday are seeking a first major title, so it will be the first French Open since 1977 – and first major tournament anywhere since the 1979 Australian Open – without a past Slam champion among the quarterfinalists.

Svetlana Kuznetsova got the break she needed to that the second set 6-4.

Mariana Duque-Marino and Veronica Cepede Royg are locked at 5-5 in the second set on Court 14, with the former already a set up.

The 21-year-old went on to win that set to love but Nishikori hit back to triumph 7-5 6-4 6-7 (4/7) 0-6 6-4 and next meets Fernando Verdasco.

The Spaniard hasn’t dropped a set so far as he attempts to become the first man to claim 10 titles at a single major.

Eighth seed Nishikori led two sets to one but trailed by a double break at 3-0 down in the fourth set when rain halted play on Saturday.

Williams’ chances of adding a first French Open title to her collection of seven grand slams faded after the 36-year-old was beaten 5-7 6-2 6-1 by Bascinszky.

Witthoeft walked onto Court 3 about eight minutes after Pliskova, who gave the German a wry smile as she walked past her seat.

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza both play Friday in the third round of the French Open.

Djokovic was scheduled last on Court Philippe Chatrier, against No. 19 Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain, while the fifth-seeded Muguruza faced No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic of France on Court Suzanne Lenglen after Nadal’s match.

“I didn’t really have expectations here”, said the Czech, who made a last-minute decision to play in Paris after testing her left hand in a match against her best friend and fellow Fed Cup team mate, Lucie Hradecka, a week before Roland Garros.