Rafael Nadal through to quarterfinals at French Open

Ramos-Vinolas, seeded 19th at Roland Garros, threatened a shock when he broke Djokovic in his very first service game. “I think I’ve played at a very good level, which is good for my confidence and positive news for me”.

“I played against a very good player, and I was able to win in straight sets with very positive result”, Nadal said.

Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki returned to the French Open quarterfinals for the first time since 2010, eliminating 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

Nadal, who had turned 31 on Saturday [3 June] dropped just one game on his way to reaching the last 16 and a similarly emphatic win followed in round four.

He will now face either Milos Raonic or Pablo Carreno Busta in the last eight.

“Now it is the quarters in a grand slam and facing Dominic is not easy”, the world number two said. The players split the first two sets.

Djokovic’s victory ties him for second on the all-time Grand Slam win list with Jimmy Connors-the pair now each have 233 lifetime wins to their name at majors. The nine-time champion has dropped only 20 games in the tournament so far – one off his 2012 record.

Richard Gasquet retired from his all-French third-round match against Gael Monfils after getting treatment on his right thigh.

“Nadal is at his best”, the 17th-seeded Bautista Agut said.

Japanese eighth seed Kei Nishikori barely survived Korean Hyong Chung, advancing 7-5 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 0-6 6-4.

Karen Khachanov will play Andy Murray in the fourth round after the giant Russian beat American 21st seed John Isner 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/3).

Nadal is through to his 11th at Roland Garros – equaling Roger Federer’s Open era record.

Isner was the last USA man in the draw of 11 who entered the tournament.

Nishikori, 27, needed nearly four hours to win 7-5 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 0-6 6-4 in a third-round match finished on Sunday after the previous day’s rain delay.

The 22-year-old victor of the Taipei, Dubai, Istanbul and Rome tournaments will play the next round against Croatian Petra Martic, who defeated Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, 6-1, 6-1.

Czech second seed Karolina Pliskova and Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina advanced to the women’s singles fourth round of the French Open tennis championships, after defeating Germany’s Carina Witthoeft and Poland’s Magda Linette here on Sunday.

Pliskova, who had won just twice in five previous French Open appearances before this year, will face Paraguay’s Veronica Cepede Royg for a quarterfinal spot.

Chung forced the contest into a deciding set as play resumed on Sunday, but the world number 67 double faulted on match point to gift Nishikori a 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 0-6, 6-4 victory.

Williams’ chances of adding a first French Open title to her collection of seven grand slams faded after the 36-year-old was beaten 5-7 6-2 6-1 by Bascinszky.