Raids and arrests after London Bridge attack

“He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed Tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets”.

The attackers, wielding blades and knives, ran to a well-known fruit and vegetable market and there they stabbed people in several different restaurants.

“As her family and province mourn, we must never forget who we are – and the diversity that makes us strong”, Clark said.

“It looked like he was aiming for groups of people”, Mark Roberts, a 53-year-old management consultant, told Reuters.

At least two people have died after being after reportedly being struck by a van on London Bridge on Saturday night. He opened the door only to see three bodies on the ground. He wrote. “That’s because they used knives and a truck!”

“It was really scary”, he said.

He said the details were still subject to investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Commission. He said it took him 20 minutes to carry her across the bridge, stumbling all the way.

Italian photographer Gabriele Sciotto, who was watching the football at the Wheatsheaf pub in Borough Market, said he saw three men shot just outside the pub. The trio wore apparent suicide belts that were later revealed to be fakes.

Police tweeted a warning telling people in the area to run to safety, hide and then call police if it was safe to do so. Our initial assessment is in the region of 50 rounds, in the region of 50 bullets were fired by those eight officers. “Voters will judge him on his views and actions in the last 30 years, not his evasive soundbites three days out from polling day”.

A member of the public received non-critical gunshot wounds during the incident, he said.

Police detain a man in Barking on Sunday morning in connection with the London Bridge attack.

There were still 36 people receiving hospital care on Sunday afternoon and 21 of them were in critical condition, according to officials. In addition, three attackers were shot dead by police.

Simon Thompson told Sky News that he was just outside Borough Market when he saw crowds fleeing.

“The recent attacks are not connected but we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face”, she said after chairing an emergency ministerial meeting.

Consular staff in London are seeking more information about a third Australian who was injured in the attack. The event raised money for victims of the bomb attack at Miss Grande’s earlier concert. Grande and other stars are scheduled to perform a benefit concert for victims under tight security in Manchester Sunday night.

Britain’s Conservative Party has announced that it is suspending national campaigning ahead of the general election on June 8 as a result of the attacks.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Canadian was among the dead.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan previously criticized President Donald Trump’s plan to restrict travel to the U.S.to prevent radical Islamic terrorism from targeting American citizens. “GOD BLESS!” – and highlighting his thwarted ban on travelers from six mainly Muslim countries. “They’ve got a knife!'” she said.

“There is clearly more to do, and we will work relentlessly to get to the facts”, Rowley said.

At least a dozen suspects have been arrested in Great Britain in the wake of the attack.

As thousands of people flooded from the area of the attacks  many unable to get home with nearby subway stations shut  locals were quick to offer assistance.