Rain plays spoilsport in New Zealand-Australia encounter at Edgbaston

Rain came to the rescue of faltering Australia who were struggling in pursuit of a tough target set by New Zealand as their Champions Trophy Group A opener was abandoned at Edgbaston on Friday.

Hazlewood looked at his best as he picked four more wickets in his next two overs to bowl out New Zealand to 291 in 45 overs – an over less than the allotted 46-over mark. Williamson notched up his ninth ODI ton as he scored exactly 100 from 97 deliveries.

That dismissal led to a stunning collapse as Williamson’s side lost their last seven wickets for 37 runs in less than six overs as Hazlewood rampaged through the tail.

Josh Hazzlewood ran through New Zealand’s lower-order and returned with impressive figures of six for 52 from his nine overs.

Trans-Tasman cricket clashes between Australia and New Zealand don’t often end in damp squibs but then not many have been played at Edgbaston, the same outcome occurring when the sides met here in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

When Ronchi departed, caught at point by Glenn Maxwell, New Zealand was motoring along at 117-2.

However, it was a morale booster for the Black Caps, whereas, the exact opposite for the Australian team.

Ronchi made an impactful 65 off 43 balls with the help of nine boundaries and three hits over the fence and stitched 77 runs for the first wicket with skipper Williamson.

Hazlewood grabbed his first wicket when the risky Martin Guptill fell for 26, after finding Glenn Maxwell at point from the shoulder of his bat. Boult at No11 was his one classical wicket – caught behind to make it three in four balls at the end – as he became just the second bowler in the history of the Champions Trophy to take six.

New Zealand wobbled late on, with Broom (14), James Neesham (6) and Corey Anderson (8) going cheaply. Busy and always energetic on the field, Australia’s Smith is a far cry from the usually calm and calculated New Zealander. Australia have an explosive opening pair in Aaron Finch and David Warner, followed by Chris Lynn, one of the most powerful hitters in the world. His ability to seam the ball on English pitches is invaluable, and he couldn’t bowl in the last warmup on Monday because of rain.

Cummins, however, had already proved expensive by the time rain stopped play with New Zealand 67 for one midway through the 10th over.

These sides last met at the Champions Trophy nearly four years ago at the same ground in a match which was also washed out in the second innings.

The result sees England stay top of Group A and Eoin Morgan’s side will have the chance to seal their place in the semi-finals with a win over New Zealand on Tuesday.

Opener Dave Warner and Moises Henriques top scored with 18 runs apiece.

The right-hander was dismissed off the very next ball he faced when he was run out thanks to an accurate throw by Cummins.