Rain rescues Australia in Champions Trophy

Chasing target of 235 from 33 overs, Australia were 53/3 in 9 overs when rain gods prevented the match to be completed.

Australia will start this Champions Trophy 2017 match as the favourites, but New Zealand are more than capable of picking up a win at Edgbaston on Friday.

After the first rain delay, New Zealand came out firing with Australian global Luke Ronchi particularly harsh on Pat Cummins’ bowling, smashing two fours and a six from an over.

Williamson, however, hoisted Hastings for a legside six to go into the 90s before a flicked four and driven single off the same bowler saw him to a 96-ball century, his ninth at this level, with eight fours and three sixes.

Williamson, who played the second fiddle till Ronchi was at the crease, then took the onus on himself to guide New Zealand’s innings and together with Ross Taylor (46) played aggressively to share 99 runs in just 18.1 overs for the second wicket.

Sitting pretty at 3-254 when Williamson departed, New Zealand lost their final seven wickets for 37 runs in less than six overs as Hazlewood ripped through the tail.

An undercooked Australian attack was bludgeoned by Luke Ronchi (65 off 43), then clinically dismantled by Kane Williamson (100 off 97) in a match that eventually ended up as a washout due to the incessant rain at Edgbaston.

James Pattinson also missed out with Adam Zampa providing 12th man duties.

Aaron Finch (8) and David Warner (18) started the innings positively, scoring 27 runs in the first five overs before Trent Boult (1-28) had the latter caught behind in the sixth over. In the past summer, Australia were swept aside in South Africa and New Zealand. Starc yet again offered some punishment on the second last ball as Guptill easily put it away for second boundary in the over.

Willaimson felt that approach may have been partially responsible for the off-colour performance from the Australian bowlers.

Taylor was the next to perish when he top-edged a Hastings’ climbing delivery to Moises Henriques at cover.

“Guys were a little bit concerned at the time, and didn’t really know what to do”, said Smith.

He added: “Let’s hope it’s rust and let’s hope it’s gone”.

“I thought Ronchi was outstanding setting the tone today”.

“I appreciated the selfless behaviour our middle and lower order showed, to go out there and try to score from ball one”.

However, just when everything is looking hunky dory, Australia lose Warner to Mitchell Santner, after the left-hander, going for a big hit straight, finds the long-off fielder.

Kane Williamson of New Zealand acknowledges the crowds applause after reaching his century during the ICC Champions Trophy match against Australia.