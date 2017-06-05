RBI likely to hold interest rate on Wednesday

“We expect CPI inflation (excluding house rent allowance) in H2 FY18 (average 5-5.5 per cent) to be much higher than in H1 (average 3-3.5 per cent)”.

However, as consumer price index-based inflation dropped below 3% in April (aided by food prices not rising as expected and with worldwide crude oil prices staying benign), economists said inflation will trend far below the central bank’s projected trajectory. Analysts said the MPC might choose to observe the actual progress of the monsoon and the adjustment during the transition to the GST, prior to reducing the policy rate or reversing the stance back to accommodative from neutral.

With the GDP growth at just 6%, some quarters have already started asking for a rate cut, but RBI would not like to stake its credibility by playing to the gallery.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said inflation has been under control for long and is likely to remain so on the back of good monsoon and unlikely spike in oil prices.

On April 6, the Reserve Bank had left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent for the third monetary policy review in a row, citing upside risk to inflation. In the subsequent meeting in April, one member of the MPC, RBI executive director Michael Patra, had suggested a pre-emptive 25 basis point hike in the repurchase or repo rate, minutes of the meeting showed. “In the near-term, USD/INR is expected to remain stuck in its current trading range of 64-65”, the report commented.

In its bi-monthly monetary policy announcement, which will be held on June 7, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain the status quo on the key policy rates.

“The market is expecting a reset in RBI’s monetary policy tone going forward”, Rajeev Radhakrishnan, head of fixed income at SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd told Bloomberg.

The change of stance implied that the present rate cycle has peaked and there is little space for an incremental fall in interest rates, rooting out any possibility of rate cuts in the near future. For FY18, CPI inflation average could be decisively below 4% with a downward bias, he said. In fact, food inflation for the month of April has touched a low of 0.61 per cent, largely assisted by negative inflation in pulses and vegetables. Moreover, the core CPI-based inflation (excluding food & beverages and fuel & light) declined to 4.5 per cent in April 2017, from 4.9 per cent in March 2017.

Over the last 8 months, WPI inflation has been consistently in the positive territory, which has obviated the risk of deflation and a slowdown in the economy.

The more reliable GVA (gross value added) growth also slowed to a mere 6.6 per cent in FY17, a whopping 130 bps lower than the 7.9 per cent growth registered in the previous year.

The MPC will be meeting in the backdrop of India’s economic growth slowing to 7.1 per cent in 2016-17.

For fiscals 2015 and 2016, GDP growth was notched up, as the newly estimated IIP growth and deflator (2011-12 base) were favourable compared to earlier estimates.