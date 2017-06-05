Real defeat Juventus to retain Champions League

Bale said ahead of the final that he was fully fit, but Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane opted to start with Francisco “Isco” Alarcon in his place.

Juventus conceded more goals in 90 minutes against Madrid than in their previous 1,080 minutes of Champions League action.

“Zidane can stay at Real Madrid for the rest of his life”, Perez told radio station Cadena Ser.

Only 18 months into his first head coaching job, the France great is lifting his fifth trophy with Real Madrid.

“Every Real Madrid fan is so grateful to him, he lifted our level of talent when he arrived in 2001 and was the best player in the world”.

Juventus’ misery increased when substitute Juan Cuadrado was sent off for a second caution after a clash with Sergio Ramos, before substitute Marco Asensio emphasised Real’s superiority with a precise finish in the last minute.

Real’s victory saw them become European champions for a record 12th time as Zinedine Zidane’s side became the first club to retain the trophy in the Champions League era.

For all the talk of tactics, the threat posed by the Italian champions and the romantic notion of Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon finally claiming a Champions League winner’s medal, Ronaldo yet again found a way to hog the headlines.

One man that played an integral part in his development in becoming the best in the world, or one of depending on your allegiance, was former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

“But Real Madrid have important players and when they have a player who wins the Ballon d’Or (Ronaldo) it’s a huge advantage”.

Speaking at the postgame news conference at the Principality Stadium, Zidane said his players had deserved to complete the club’s first La Liga and European Cup double since 1958.

After taking the lead through Ronaldo, Madrid were rocked back on their heels by Mario Mandzukic’s stunning overhead kick equaliser before the interval.

“Again, I’ve had an wonderful season”, said Ronaldo.

“It worked spectacularly. Scoring four times against Juventus is not easy”. But I am very happy and thankful to this club to have the chance to coach these tremendous players. “I feel like a young boy”. “And in the second half we did that”.

“In the second half their class, strength and how accustomed they are to winning these games showed through”. “I think the people don’t have words to criticise because the numbers don’t lie”. “He knows that we are a very good team and that is why we proved it in the second half”.

“But I will be able to rest in the summer, do some more rehab and then come back next season stronger”.