Real Madrid can ‘get even better’, warns Gareth Bale

REAL MADRID comfortably beat Juventus in the Champions League final tonight – here are some of the best photos of them celebrating.

“It’s a big disappointment because we thought we did everything we needed to win”, Buffon said. “It leaves you with an open mouth, the episodes that never went our way”, he said, referring to Casemiro’s deflected strike that put Real 2-1 up.

Ronaldo – sporting his brand new, shorter hairdo – made a speech on the pitch and after letting out his famous “Si!’ roar, the fans started singing ‘Cristiano, Ballon d’Or”, with the Portuguese icon joining in before being mobbed by his team-mates, who followed suit.

Juventus conceded more in Cardiff than the rest of their continental run combined, seeing them slump to a fifth straight final defeat as Madrid became the first side in the Champions League era to retain the trophy.

Cape Town – Real Madrid midfielder Gareth Bale is enjoying life at Spanish champions Real Madrid and has committed his future to the club, the Welsh global said after the side’s Champions League triumph on Saturday. “Next year, it’s going to be even more hard”. “But I’m very grateful to this wonderful club for giving me this opportunity”.

“The most important (thing) is that I again had an incredible season, me and my team-mates have done the double”. The numbers don’t lie. “But it’s just one of those things, it’s a game of two halves, it’s always cagey in the final and at the end of the day we’re happy with the win”.

Once Real Madrid wrapped up their 12th European trophy, “Chicharito” posted the following message on social media.

One of Madrid’s greatest players, Zidane was an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti when Madrid won the Champions League in 2014.

“The squad has been great and it’s been good for me individually, too”.

Though Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic scored this wondergoal, Ronaldo Senior was clearly the star of the show as he struck twice to boost Real Madrid’s chances of success on the night.

For his second, Ronaldo read and anticipated Luka Modric’s burst to the byline, timed his run perfectly and met the Croatian’s low cross with a deft touch that lifted the ball over the helpless Buffon.

“This season was unbelievable again, last season was wonderful”.