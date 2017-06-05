Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos: I hope this team is kept together

Eleven-time winners Real are seeking to become the first team in the Champions League era to defend their title, but Nadal predicts it being a tough road back for Zinedine Zidane’s side if they fall behind in Cardiff. We played very well in the first half, we thought we had enough to win the game.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Juventus, who are the Serie A champions, have now lost five Champions League finals since they last won the competition in 1996.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez told Cadena Ser radio that nobody could now doubt that Ronaldo was set to win a fifth career Ballon d’Or this year.

The French coach however, who has now lead Madrid to back-to-back trophies, played down talk that he is the best in the world.

Mundo Deportivo was more generous as it lauded the work done by Real’s coach Zidane to win a second Champions League after just 18 months in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu. “I was happy to get on”. It is a long season but I am motivated.

“I love football. I have the chance to be with this great club, with this great squad”.

While the Italians equalized soon after with Mario Mandzuci’s stunning overhead kick, it was the Spanish team who kicked on in the second half.

The Spanish champions were utterly dominant after the break, however.

Ronaldo scored his 600th goal for club and country during the game, but has faced criticism this season.

But Juventus’ dreams of a first Champions League title in 21 years ended in heartbreak as Madrid upped the ante, regaining their lead as Casemiro’s 30-yard drive flew home via a deflection.

Madrid also has Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale in the attack, although there have been rumors of a possible transfer involving them in the near future.

Madrid’s third Champions League triumph in four years marked Bale’s seventh trophy at the club but the 27-year-old remains hungry for more success. “I think we feel that we are an awesome team”.

It was all about Real Madrid in the second half. “We’ve got another record, the first team to retain the Champions League and the top scorer in the tournament”. Karim Benzema picked up possession and passed to Ronaldo.

“The most important is that I did, again, an incredible season”, he added. If you have a very good game, they say you’re a fantastic player.