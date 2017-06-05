Real Madrid celebrate Champions League triumph in Cardiff! [Photos, photos, photos]

Los Blancos became the first club in the modern era to retain the Champions League after thrashing Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff – sealing a first league and European Cup double since 1958.

Having been put under pressure in the first half against Juventus, Real came out a transformed and triumphant side in the second half to score three goals, and Modric put that down to Zidane.

The first half ended as a 1-1 stalemate following Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener and Mario Mandzukic’s stunning equalizer.

“We can say that it is a historic day for everyone at Real Madrid, for me, for the players, for our families”.

In the 61st minute, Brazilian midfielder Casemiro’s shot was deflected off Juventus’ Sami Khedira to spin beyond the reach of goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

CRISTIANO RONALDO landed the Champions League final man-of-the-match award from former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Beyond his assist, the 31-year-old’s elegance on the ball, his eye for a pass and capacity for making the right decisions, helped to open up angles for Real Madrid to hit Juventus time after time on the break. I think it’s the best second half we’ve had this season.

“I still have one more year on my contract, so that means I have one more chance of winning the Champions League”, he told Sky Sports in Italy. “I think we feel fantastic team, and we need to just keep doing what we are doing, because I think we can win much more titles in the future”.

“I can not explain why we played like we did in the second half”.

“Nobody has won two Champions League twice in a row and we did it”, Zidane said.

Luka Modric is proud of how Real Madrid settled down in the second half and completely took control of the UCL final.

“It’s been a hard season, but I’ve worked hard and didn’t think I would make the final but I worked tirelessly at home and this is the reward”.