Real Madrid celebrates 12th European Cup with fans in Spain

But Madrid took control after the break, Casemiro and Marco Asensio scoring either side of Ronaldo’s second as Madrid claimed back-to-back Champions League crowns.

The Portuguese master had a quiet start to the clash with Juventus in Cardiff but he eventually lit up the match with two goals in the 4-1 win. They had three early attempts on goal. “La Liga, the Champions League, I’m very happy”. There is no doubt that he is one of the most talented players out there and any team would be lucky to have him. What more could I ask?

We made very few mistakes, which is key in these matches, and we are the deserving winners. It is hard to say [how long], but we need to enjoy what we are doing and we will see.

The goal was also his 600th of all time.

In an exceptional career in which he keeps rewriting the record books, Ronaldo scored twice to become the first player in the 25 seasons of the Champions League era to score in three finals.

“I’ll go as far as I’m allowed to go”, Ronaldo said after the game and nobody would ever question how far that is.

“Zidane’s half-time chat was positive”. I prepare for this. “Before I was scandalously bad as a coach and now I’m supposed to be the best”. “We won the league on the last day and we know it’s very hard to win a Champions League final for the second year running – we’ve managed to do it”. I have the chance to be with this great club, with this great squad.

And he is one of the great strikers, how else to describe someone who has scored more than 40 goals in each of his last seven seasons?

“My family is happy and I am happy, so yes we will continue what we are doing”. I consider myself a man of this house (Real Madrid). The goals came in a natural way.

Two-goal Ronaldo thanked Zidane for a halftime team talk that fired the Spanish club to a 4-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League final on Saturday.

“People don’t have words to criticize”, Ronaldo said, “because the numbers don’t lie”.

“The most important thing is that I did it again”.

“It’s a big disappointment because we thought we did everything we needed to win”, Buffon told Italian television as Real celebrated at the Principality Stadium. I don’t want to say that I’m very good.

“I don’t even read anything, so I don’t know what to say”, he said of the speculation. It’s why you’re a footballer and it’s the reason I came here.

Ronaldo sported a newly cropped haircut and he and captain Sergio Ramos led the traditional festivities for a major Real celebration as the players greeted local government dignitaries before parading the famous trophy in an open top bus around the Cibeles fountain in the city centre.