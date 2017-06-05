Real Madrid celebrations: Champions League trophy paraded at Bernabeu

Scroll through the gallery above to check out a selection of brilliant Real Madrid snaps.

The kings of Europe are back.

Back on the Cardiff turf where he won the first major silverware of his astonishing career, Cristiano Ronaldo cemented his legacy as one of the game’s all-time greats with a decisive brace in Real Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League final.

“The squad has been great and it’s been good for me individually, too”.

The forward posted a picture to his 103 million instagram followers featuring a few of Ronaldo’s boyhood friends, with Owls midfielder Semedo in there wearing what appears to be a signed Real Madris shirt. “We are defining an era”.

Real Madrid were labelled “insatiable” and “masters of the universe” by an adoring Spanish press on Sunday after writing more Champions League history by thrashing Juventus 4-1 to win the trophy for the 12th time.

Until now, no team since AC Milan in 1989 and 1990, when the cup was only a knockout competition, had won back-to-back titles.

This year’s Champions League saw 380 goals scored in 125 games, with an average of 3.04 goals per game.

“In the second half their class, their strength, their ability to win these challenges was seen and they deservedly won”, he said. “What more could I ask?” Real managed to score three goals in the second 45 minutes against a Juve side that had only let in three in the previous 12 matches in this season’s Champions League.

“Zidane can stay at Real Madrid for the rest of his life”, Perez told radio station Cadena Ser.

“Now he is the best coach in the world”. This year has been a result of this policy.

“It is hard to say (how long), but we need to enjoy what we are doing and we will see”.

“But I’m extremely happy and I’m very grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to coach these fantastic players. I have a year left in my contract and I think that I’ll be here the next year”.

NAIJ.com understands that Jose Mourinho feels tempting the Spanish and the European Champions with a world record fee could convince them to allow Gareth Bale make a return to the Premier League. There is scar tissue and all that and it takes time to get rid of it.

One of the team’s strengths this season was to stay competitive even without its stars, relying on talented players such as Francisco “Isco” Alarcon, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio.

His double on Saturday showed that his transformation into a predator in the penalty box – where both goals were scored from – is complete.

Modric created Ronaldo’s second goal from the right wing, elegantly skipping towards the byline before pulling back the ball for Ronaldo to smash home and effectively kill the game.