Real Madrid first team to retain Champions League title

Real are winners of European football’s leading club competition for a 12th time and Bale continued: ” We’ve made more history. “But it’s just one of those things, it’s a game of two halves, it’s always cagey in the final and at the end of the day we’re happy with the win”.

Thousands of delirious Real Madrid fans poured onto the streets of the Spanish capital to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates on Sunday as they paraded the Champions League trophy for a record 12th time.

“It’s not the moment to speak about that”, he said when asked about such criticism.

“It has been an incredible end to the season by us”. “I feel like a young boy”.

“It’s been a hard season, so I understood the circumstances”, he said.

With a third European title in four seasons, coach Zinedine Zidane has re-established Madrid as the premier team on the continent.

“Year after year he is showing he is the best player in the world, the best player in history”, said Real fan Raul Alvarez, 25, of Ronaldo while proudly drapping a Madrid flag on his back. The Portugal worldwide also recorded his 600th goal from a brace in the trouncing of the Italian team.

Juventus bounced back seven minutes later though, with a terrific Mario Mandžukić bicycle kick looping over Keylor Navas to restore parity. It was the only high point for Juventus on a night when the Italian champion was outclassed in its quest for a first European title in 21 years. “I can not explain why we played like we did in the second half”.

The La Liga champions scored thrice more with Ronaldo completing his brace either side of strikes from Casemiro and Marco Asensio.

While most players in the world game are on holiday, Ronaldo will now get ready to travel to Russian Federation with his Portugal team, but insists he feels as fresh and motivated as ever.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon turns 40 during next season’s competition and defender Andrea Barzagli was 36 last month. “He believes in us a lot and in the second half we showed that we are very good”, he said.

“I can’t say whether I’ll stay for the rest of my life but I’m so grateful for the club for everything it has given me”, he said.

– became the first team to successfully defend the title since AC Milan in 1990. They nearly went ahead on six minutes as Miralem Pjanic’s 20-yard effort brought an excellent flying save from Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

It was the culmination of a counterattack of breathtaking speed launched by Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

“Buffon will still be goalie next season and Barzagli with be with us for another year”.

Juve centre back Leonardo Bonucci drove a long diagonal ball which Alex Sandro reached and cushioned back across the box. But the magnificence evoked memories of another showpiece staged in the U.K.in 2002 when Zidane volleyed into the top corner in Glasgow to help Madrid beat Bayer Leverkusen.

Juventus had gone into the game with many feeling they had the qualities that could trouble Madrid, especially after what they had done to Barcelona.

Substitute Juan Cuadrado’s late dismissal, picking up a second yellow card for a late foul on Ramos (who arguably embellished the contact) was the final ounce of fight from a beaten Juve side.