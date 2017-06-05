Real Madrid open to negotiating with Manchester United over Gareth Bale

Guillem Balague has insisted that Real Madrid have no plans to sell Gareth Bale this summer after recent speculation linking him with a possible transfer to Manchester United.

The Welsh wizard secured a then world-record £80 million move to Real Madrid in 2013 following an exceptional last few years at Tottenham.

Supporters of the Red Devils have been in a frenzy all night after James Rodriguez was left out of Real Madrid’s squad against Juventus, and Gareth Bale was left on the bench.

The Real Madrid winger is now preparing for Saturday evening’s Champions League final against Juventus, which will take place in Bale’s home country of Wales.

‘I was happy I got on and happy to play a part. “We are winning trophies and I am happy”, he told reporters. It would not surprise me if Bale returns to the Premier League before too long, though.

However, it sounds as though he’s now lost that battle and will have to be content with a place on the sidelines to start with as Isco will instead start the game for Zinedine Zidane’s side, as noted by Balague in the tweet below. But I always knew really because I’d only been training for five days with the team and I was really lucky to be involved, to be honest. But four years on, the Welshman now looks set to leave Spain, having failed to make his mark.

“I need to go on holiday and rest, and come back stronger next season – mainly for my ankle just to get it properly recovered”, Bale said.

Chelsea were also linked with a move for Bale’s services in January, though the player recently penned a contract extension which ties him to the 12-time European Cup winners until 2022.