Manchester United are again being linked with a swoop for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane after failing to sign in a year ago.

The French global is now preparing for the Champions League final with Juventus, which will be staged in Cardiff on Saturday night.

Victory over the Dutch side brought a successful end to a challenging campaign that saw Mourinho’s United finish sixth in the Premier League as well as winning the League Cup, and Anderson is confident the Portuguese manager will build on that achievement.

With two trophies added to the cabinet, it’s hard to judge Manchester United’s season as being a success or not.

‘They did, so I got my head down’.

As reported on Skies Sports Information HQ previously today, we have actually been informed Actual have made a ₤ 60m bid for David de Gea – although Manchester United state they have actually received no official offer.

Mourinho has now identified Varane as a key target for Manchester United, with a central defensive reinforcement being one of his priorities ahead of a summer in which he will look to continue rebuilding his squad.

Ferguson’s teams, across 26 years at Old Trafford, played wonderful, exciting attacking football, and always took the game to the opposition, with their persistence often rewarded with last minute winners. Both men are winners, but the comments made by the former United manager emphasis that he views the game in a completely different light than Mourinho. The Champions League is a massive tournament and they have to be there.

“I had a special relationship with Mourinho”.