Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata: Move to AC Milan…?

His 20th-minute opener oozed class, then he ghosted unmarked into Juventus’ six-yard box midway through the second half for his team’s third goal to confirm yet another European crown.

“It is a historic day and we must savour it and be aware of what we achieved”.

They have won their last 5 UCL finals as Real Madrid’s last defeat in a UEFA Champions league final is back in 1981 against Liverpool. It was the team’s sixth title since the competition’s new format was created in 1992, two more than Barcelona.

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has ruled out a move to AC Milan.

“I think we feel we are an wonderful team, and we need to just keep doing what we are doing, because I think we can win many more titles in the future”.

He said: “No, I certainly won’t be in Italy”.

Cristiano Ronaldo just seems to get better and better. This year has been a result of this policy. We made very few mistakes, which is key in these matches, and we are the deserving winners.

“At one point it looked like I wasn’t going to make it to the final, but I’ve worked tirelessly at home and this is the reward you get for all the hard work you’ve put in”.

The Frenchman recalled previous criticism when he said: “I don’t want to say I’m very good because before I was scandalously bad as a coach and now I’m supposed to be the best”.

Zidane has only one year left on his contract, but is widely expected to remain at the team’s helm. Madrid is my team and my city.

This year’s Champions League saw 380 goals scored in 125 games, with an average of 3.04 goals per game.

Strikes in each half from Ronaldo made him the first player to score in three finals in the Champions League era, adding to his goals in the 2008 and 2014 showpieces for Manchester United and Real respectively.

Gareth Bale has once again emerged as a primary transfer target for Manchester United, according to reports. One player nearly certainly to leave is James Rodriguez, who arrived amid high expectations after the 2014 World Cup but didn’t get a lot of playing time under Zidane.