Real Madrid wins the La Liga Championship

However, Benzema made sure of the title early in the second half when he swept home the loose ball after Kameni had saved Ramos’s first effort.

However, when questioned about a gesture he made to Celta Vigo players in Madrid’s 4-1 win over the Galicians on Wednesday insinuating Celta had been offered bonuses to damage Madrid’s title charge, Ronaldo turned on the press pack.

“We know the Cardiff final will be very hard but for now we will enjoy our first La Liga title in five years”.

Fresh off claiming La Liga for the first time as Madrid coach, Zidane’s stock is high in European football, having delivered the Champions League to the Spanish giants last season.

Los Blancos sealed their title win on the final day of La Liga with a 2-0 away win over Malaga on Sunday.

Yoel Rodriguez produced an incredible save to deny Lionel Messi from the penalty spot moments later. He couldn’t ask for more since his team had won the La Liga Championship.

The Spanish midfielder insists that Madrid were the better side on the course to winning the title.

Real will face Juventus at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium on June 3 in a repeat of the 1998 final, won by Real.

“For Real Madrid, because it is the best club in the world, we have to return with this league title”.

Barca announced after the match they would name Luis Enrique’s replacement on Monday May 29.

And the Welsh winger – who has been out injured for the last month – even got changed into his all-white strip for the celebrations on the final whistle. Fan favorite Fernando Torres struck twice for his boyhood club.

That result dumped Bilbao out of the Europa League places, Villarreal and Real Sociedad snatching fifth and sixth respectively. For example; the Premier League in England has replicas of the trophy so they can be presented to the winning team – so why can’t Spain follow suit?

Third-placed Atletico had already qualified for the Champions League, along with fourth-placed Sevilla, which will have to go through a playoff to get into the competition’s group stage.