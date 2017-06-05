Real’s remarkable Ronaldo again delivers when it matters most

“My family is happy and I am happy so, yeah, we will continue what we are doing”.

It was Zidane who provided the inspiration for Madrid’s first La Liga and Champions League double since 1958.

To finish the year with the Champions League and the record…

Ronaldo’s 20th-minute opener was cancelled out by a stupendous Mario Mandzukic goal, the Croatian chesting down Gonzalo Higuain’s volleyed lay-off and arcing a sublime volley over Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

He finally won the Champions League as a Madrid player in 2002, scoring an wonderful volley in the final against Bayer Leverkusen in Glasgow, Scotland.

With the crowd in a frenzy, four-time Ballon d’Or victor Ronaldo – who finished the season with 42 goals in all competitions and as the Champions League’s top scorer – ended up singing, “Cristiano, Ballon d’Or” and the fans joined in.

“But Real Madrid have important players and when they have a player who wins the Ballon d’Or (Ronaldo) it’s a huge advantage”.

Isco has expressed his intentions to sign a new contract with Real Madrid “soon”, citing “there’s no better place to play football”.

After a stint guiding Madrid B, Zidane replaced coach Rafa Benitez when the team was struggling in early 2016, and quickly got it back on track. But I always knew really because I’d only been training for five days with the team and I was really lucky to be involved, to be honest.

“We promised to return and we have returned as champions”, said Ramos as the squad visited the home of Madrid s local government and the city hall.

“(Madrid) showed their class and the attitude needed to play in this kind of game”, Buffon said after losing a third final.

Juve had been bidding to complete a Treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League successes and Allegri said they could still reflect on their season with pride.

Thousands of fans had gathered to watch the Champions League final in front of a giant screen in San Carlo Square.

Commenting after the loss, Allegri who was in charge of Juventus when they lost 3-1 in the 2015 final to Barcelona, confessed that his team could not match Madrid’s intensity in the second period of the game.

An injured Juventus fan cries at the end of the Champions League final in Turin’s San Carlo square.

“Now we have to enjoy all of this”, he said.

“Perhaps we ran a bit too hard and didn’t make the most of that advantage on the field”.