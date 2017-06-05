Recent UK attacks have ‘domestic center of gravity’: London police chief

Police have conducted two early morning raids in the wake of the London terror attack. “All quietened down now”.

“Run over them by vehicles”.

The first victim has been named as Canadian national Christine Archibald, who worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

It is the second such attack in London involving a auto ramming into pedestrians in two months.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 children and adults at a concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England, an attack Bishop described as “particularly awful savagery”.

Eight officers fired an “unprecedented” 50 rounds at the three attackers, according to Mark Rowley, head of national counter-terrorism policing, who said that a member of the public also suffered a gunshot wound.

Britain’s governing Conservatives have increased their chances of success in Thursday’s general elections following Prime Minister Theresa May’s reaction on Sunday to the latest London terror attack, a leading academic told Xinhua Sunday.

Three terrorists wearing stab-proof vests drove a van into pedestrians at 50mph on London Bridge before attacking revellers with hunting knives.

Trump said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May to express America’s “unwavering support” and offer US assistance as the British government works to protect its citizens and bring the guilty to justice.

Former Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) officer Warren Reed said Islamic State was losing the battle in the Middle East and warned the group was desperately appealing to radicalised Muslims to carry out attacks on home soil.

The incident, in which people were mowed down by a van and stabbed to death nearby, brought global condemnation from France, Canada, Australia and the US, among others.

Of the 48 being treated in central London hospitals, 21 are said to be critically injured.

“Since the emergence of the threat from Islamist-inspired terrorism, our country has made significant progress in disrupting plots and protecting the public”.

“She got to hide and thought she was good enough, but just at the last minute he saw her and came back and stabbed her”, Mr Hedge told media in Queensland. Law enforcement officials in major United States cities said they were not aware of any threats but were on alert.

The Labour leader also criticised Ms May for refusing to publish a government report about the funding of jihadist groups, which is believed to focus on the role of Saudi Arabia.

“While we need to deprive the extremists of their safe spaces online, we must not forget about the safe spaces that continue to exist in the real world. Voters will judge him on his views and actions in the last 30 years, not his evasive soundbites three days out from polling day”.

Most of the main political parties suspended election campaigning yesterday, but May said this would resume on Monday.

May’s lead slipped from a lead of 12 percentage points in a previous ICM/Guardian poll published a week ago.