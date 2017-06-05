Red Sox’s Price earns 1st win

Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts connects for a single against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Baltimore.

On Friday, the Baltimore Orioles had won the first two of a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox.

Bundy ended a two game skid with a 3-2 win versus the Yankees last time out with a pair of runs given up on seven hits over seven frames.Some Rick Porcello outings have produced a sinking feeling.

After Boston jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, Sale yielded three runs and three hits in the bottom half. Manager John Farrell said 2B Dustin Pedroia’s injured wrist continues to improve. “He was in complete control, and he got into a great rhythm”. For now, Miley’s just anxious about doing his part.Benintendi tied the score 3-3 with a solo shot to lead off the third.

Price lasted five innings in his first start of the season on May 29 against the Chicago White Sox but needed 88 pitches to work through it.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I think he found his way and got through”, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said about Tillman. Be content to have held up the runners – or, make a better throw.

The error on Pena was a stupid, frustrating play, the kind of play you absolutely don’t want to see any catcher make, but especially not the organization’s third catcher who’s only up in Major League Baseball because Welington Castillo took a foul ball to the testicles. “I (was) back to being efficient, getting a lot of early outs and not giving up a whole lot of runs”. The rest of it, it’s one of those things where you see it and you go for it. “He’s one of the best”.

Although he fell to the ground and seemed to be in pain last night, the Red Sox have downplayed their concern about Brian Johnson’s hamstring injury.

Sunday, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and a run scored.

His outing came on the heels of a similarly effective outing by David Price on Saturday night.

Craig Kimbrel gave up a ninth-inning run, but picked up his 16th save in 17 tries.

Sale settled into form, and Boston didn’t allow another run. Betts stole second and then scored on a Benintendi single for the seventh and final Red Sox run. RH batters were 0 for 47 against Kimbrel this season until Mark Trumbo singled in the ninth. Entering Sunday’s games the Red Sox find themselves on the other end of the spectrum now sitting second to last in team home runs. He allowed two runs and four hits. “You can’t blame him”, Tillman said. “It was a tough game”.

– Robby Scott struck out Davis to end the eighth inning. “To get out of here even instead of being down 3-1, it’s a big swing day for us”. You know, in his first inning he did a pretty good job for us last time. I didn’t see Manny because Moreland was right in front of the line.

But the results should start showing, Manager Buck Showalter said. First baseman Chris Davis drove in Joey Rickard and Manny Machado with a two-run double.

Josh Rutledge has filled in for Pedroia and was in the original lineup for the Saturday game but became a late scratch due to dehydration issues.

