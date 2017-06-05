Renault’s repurposed EV batteries will become energy storage systems

A United Kingdom trial is about to begin, from July, where 50 M&S Energy using homes already equipped with solar panels will get the Powervault system installed with a repurposed Renault vehicle battery. This will help the company on its mission to reach the tipping point of home energy storage ownership in the UK.

The cells themselves are charged by the solar panels, but can also use off-peak energy from the grid to store charge if there’s no sun around. The Powervault system sits at the heart of the smart home and the optimisation of energy usage within it. “It’s only a matter of time before a Powervault becomes as common in [UK] households as a dishwasher”.

Not only will the sale of second-life batteries prove another revenue stream for auto companies, it also helps alleviate the issue of dealing with millions of exhausted battery packs from older EVs.

Powervault said that using the “second life” batteries would enable it to offer home storage for about £3,000, a 30 per cent discount on new lithium-ion home batteries, and should boost take-up.

Electric vehicle batteries last about eight years on the road, says Renault, but still have plenty of life for other uses in a stationary situation with a further ten years of life, claims the company.

Do you think it's a good idea to use old EV batteries in the home?

“We know M&S customers share our vision of caring for our planet and building a more sustainable future”.

