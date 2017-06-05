Reports of an explosion at an apartment building in Brighton

Police are now at an apartment building on Bay Street, Brighton, after reports of an explosion.

A major police operation has been underway at the Bay Street apartment, following reports of an explosion at 4:00pm on Monday.

Police are trying to negotiate with a man inside one of the apartments, who is believed to be holding a woman hostage.

Police then confirmed they were dealing with fatal shooting, as well as a hostage situation.

Over 100 people have been herded into the Coles supermarket, around 100m away from the apartments.

The Nepean Highway has been closed after police were called to the building in Bay Street just after 4pm.

A witness told ABC Radio Melbourne that traffic in the area was heavy as a result of police diversions.

“Victoria Police specialist units are now on scene”.

“I also overheard someone saying they were evacuating an entire building nearby”. Soon after, media reported hearing what sounded like gunfire at the scene.

One person said police had arrested a person and who was handcuffed at a bus stop in Bay Street.

Roads in the area have been closed during peak hour, and police are urging people to avoid the area.

Police have blocked off the area after the reported “explosion” in Brighton.