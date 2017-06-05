Republican Gianforte apologizes to the reporter he assaulted in his victory speech

“You just body slammed me and broke my glasses”, Jacobs said moments later. At that point, I told him and Scanlon, who was now present, that we needed a moment.

“When you make a mistake, you have to own up to it”, he said. That’s the Montana way.

“I’ve learned my electors wait until the last minute”, she said.

“It is unsettling on many levels that Greg Gianforte physically assaulted a journalist and then lied, refusing to take responsibility for his actions”, he said in a statement. “I am not proud of what happened”. And I’m sorry to each one of you that we had to go through this.

And for that I am sorry. “This is the strangest thing that has ever happened to me in reporting on politics”.

Speaking to supporters following his victory, he said: “I should not have responded the way I did – for that I’m sorry”.

Jacobs’ story was bolstered by audio he had of the incident, as well as three witnesses, a crew from Fox News. After being declared the victor, Gianforte apologized both to Jacobs and to the Fox News crew for having to witness the attack.

Gianforte denied the allegation, accusing Jacobs of having been the aggressor.

Republican leaders were largely quiet in the lead-up to poll closures. Meanwhile, House Speaker Paul Ryan stated that the dilemma should be left to voters, and on Thursday, they chose Gianforte.

Gianforte’s campaign originally published an explanation of the event that partially blamed the reporter for the exchange.

“Tonight Montanans spoke and chose to send a conservative voice to Washington“, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “He will bring that experience to Congress, where he will be a valuable voice in the House Republican Conference”.

Gianforte has been endorsed by Trump and his Vice-President Mike Pence.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday suggested that Gianforte’s behavior was somewhat influenced by rough tactics exhibited by some of President Donald Trump’s campaign supporters during rallies past year. With the possibility of a Democrat holding a US House seat in the state for the first time in two decades, the race drew global attention. But it was too little, too late. “Democrats who have won statewide in Montana tend to be moderate, and Quist is no moderate”.

The apology was a pivot from the campaign’s initial response to the body-slam charge, which was to blame the reporter.