Residents trapped as gunfire mars ceasefire at Philippines city

Filipino soldiers hold on to fleeing children following reports of fresh clashes between government troops and rebels in Marawi City, Mindanao Island, southern Philippines, 25 May 2017.

But supplies eventually ran out and they fled through bombed out downtown streets at the mercy of Islamist snipers.

He described a scene of devastation in the town centre, where the streets were strewn with rotting bodies and debris.

While touring a Japanese warship docked at a former USA navy base on Sunday, Duterte said he had accepted the offer of a second Muslim guerrilla group, the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), which signed a peace deal with Manila in 1996, to send 2,000 fighters to battle the IS-linked militants.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday maintained that ground commanders are the “real authorities” who can set a deadline to the ongoing siege in Marawi City.

“We lay on the floor in the dark each night whenever we heard gunshots or explosions”.

In another part of insurgency-plagued Mindanao, President Rodrigo Duterte told soldiers he had received a letter from a negotiator for a Maoist-led guerrilla group offering “fight alongside with us against terrorism”.

But after two attempts, the militants forced their way in and the teachers hid in a tunnel beneath the house, she added.

The teachers recounted to AFP, between tears and gulps of coffee and bottled water, how they survived on steamed rice and rainwater.

Gerard Kavanar, 46, said he had seen a chef with “blood on his shoulder” in the area.

“We passed through three corpses being eaten by maggots”.

Marawi has been transformed into a warzone since hundreds of gunmen rampaged through the city on May 23.

Philippines Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the conflict would be over soon but he gave no operational plans. We can not say that because they might be able to sneak into.

“If we do nothing, they get a foothold in this region”, said Hishammuddin Hussein, the defense minister of neighboring Malaysia.

Over the past few months, Philippine and Indonesian intelligence sources said, Hapilon’s forces were swelled by foreign fighters and new recruits within Marawi.

The same extremist group claims it is responsible for the kidnapping of as many as 240 Catholics, including Father Teresito “Chito” Suganob, the priest who appeared in a recently released video in which he listed off the names of other “prisoners of war” who were captured by the militants.

So far, the eleven days of fighting between the insurgents and government forces in Marawi City has resulted in the deaths of 19 civilians, 120 insurgents and 39 Philippine security personnel.

An early morning attack today (June 2) that killed 36 at Manila World Resort casino in northern Philippines is not considered a terrorist attack, Philippine police told the Associated Press.

They have been pushed back to the city center by Philippines forces over the past week after around 4,000 ground troops moved in, bolstered by helicopters and aircraft deploying rockets and bombs.

