For his part, Mr. Albayalde later said in a televised press conference that authorities have finally identified Mr. Carlos after the gunman’s identity was confirmed by family members, who joined Mr. Albayalde at the news briefing.

The gunman who went on a deadly rampage at a metro Manila gaming complex was a Filipino gambling addict who had been recently barred from the country’s casinos, Philippine police said.

What followed borders on the surreal: a slow-motion arson attack and robbery so methodical and unhurried, the gunman appears to walk much of the way – even as he exchanges fire with a security guard and flees, slightly wounded, up a stairwell.

NOT A TERRORIST ATTACK Authorities had repeatedly insisted last week that the incident at Resorts World Manila, which is located near the Philippines’ main worldwide airport, was not an act of terrorism but a botched robbery attempt.

President Trump jumped the gun condemning the incident as a “terrorist attack” on Friday from the Rose Garden – before cutting ties with the Paris Climate Accord.

Because of being indebted, Albayalde said in April, Carlos was banned from all of the casinos in Manila.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in an interview over Radyo ng Bayan the Palace shares the concern of Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III of “a possible negligence by Resorts World not only in casino security but also in building design and safety protocols”.

During the attack, the gunman engaged in a firefight with casino employees, police said.

His motive was established as needing money because he was addicted to gambling and was heavily in debt.

Security film of the incident released on Saturday showed the gunman calmly and slowly walking through the casino and firing into the air most of the time, apparently as warning shots for people to leave.

Carlos – identified as a “high roller” who usually placed a minimum bet of P40,000 – is said to have P4 million in debt with banks, plus an undisclosed amount of non-bank-related debts, due to his gambling problem.

Duterte, himself, reiterated yesterday (Saturday) that the attack was not a terror attack and that although ISIS claimed responsibility, it was not their work.

He then poured gasoline on a number of gaming tables and slot machines and set them on fire before heading to the stockroom where cash and casino chips were kept.

“The ultimate outcome of the attack on Resorts World is an act of terrorism”.

Carlos was found dead several hours after the attack.

Catalino Cuy, officer in charge of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, said Duterte had asked relatives of the victims to let him know how the government could be of assistance. Carlos is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

Albayalde said they won’t allow any terrorist group to use this attack for their publicity.