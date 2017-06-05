Results of NBA Finals Game 2 between Warriors, Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving, seated from left, LeBron James, Richard Jefferson, Kyle Korver and J.R. Smith sit on the bench during the second half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Golden State Warri.

OAKLAND, CA – JUNE 04: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is defended by Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half in Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 4, 2017 in Oakland, California. Through two games of the 2017 Finals, the occasionally volatile Green has kept his composure so f. Through two games Kerr was fine but somewhere between arriving in Portland in advance of Game 3 and the shootaround that morning Kerr started feeling bad. However, as previous year showed us, you should never count these Cavaliers out.

That’s been quite evident through two games.

Durant scored from every corner of the court.

This time, Curry committed eight turnovers as Cleveland committed to putting more pressure on the ball to keep Durant from driving and dunking untouched as he did so many times in Game 1. He looks more like a two-time MVP than the hobbled player he was in last year’s Finals.

22 – Points for Klay Thompson.

Thompson would make two of his four made three-pointers in this quarter, as the Warriors put up 35 to grow their lead to double digits. “I just like who he is as a person, and throughout the course of the playoffs I’ve checked on him and we text and talk”.

Kerr did not want to get into the specifics of his health but since back surgery in 2015 he has been dealing with everything from constant headaches to nausea to vomiting.

The Cavs began to turn things around last year after being outscored by 48 points in the first two losses in Oakland – seven more than this year. After opening the first quarter on a roll, they found themselves down 10 with five minutes still to go in the first quarter, but closed it to six to end the period. It looked like they had maybe found a rhythm and a few tweaks that allowed them to play with Golden State’s machine. “So it’s good to have him back over there”.

This one felt very similar to Game 1, in that the Cavaliers managed to keep it competitive for much of the game.

Durant 13-22 3-3 33, Green 4-8 1-2 12, Pachulia 1-2 0-0 2, Curry 7-17 14-14 32, K.Thompson 8-12 2-3 22, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, West 1-2 0-0 2, McAdoo 1-2 0-0 2, McGee 1-2 0-0 2, Livingston 4-7 2-2 10, Iguodala 2-6 0-0 5, Clark 4-8 0-0 10, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0.

“That’s what they do”, James said.

“I’m just seeing a lot of bodies”, Irving said.

Key personalities involved in the series are typically asked to appear at a podium where they are faced by the majority of reporters after games.

8 – Triple doubles for LeBron James in the NBA Finals, tying the record set by Magic Johnson. Golden State G Klay Thompson played in his 78th career playoff game, breaking a tie with SG Jeff Mullins for the most in Warriors franchise history. “This is where the series changed past year, so we’re just trying to think about the next game”.

“Within a couple hours before tipoff [of Game 1], we took two or three six-figure bets on Golden State”, Stoneback said. “We need to take that mentality to Cleveland”.