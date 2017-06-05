Returning Real Madrid received as living ‘legends’

“It’s a long season but I’m motivated, I’m happy and my age is just a number”.

“It is the best thing that could happen”, said Colombian shop worker Jose Ordonez, 54, who took in the festivities with his two sons.

A third Champions League win in four years has drawn comparisons to the great Real side that won the first five editions of the European Cup between 1955 and 1960.

Ronaldo said the turning point was an inspirational half-time speech from Zidane, whose words fired Madrid’s three-goal blitz in the second period. “We don’t understand what has happened but it looked like a real bomb”.

“It has been an incredible end to the season by us”.

While most players in the world game are on holiday, Ronaldo will now get ready to travel to Russian Federation with his Portugal team, but insists he feels as fresh and motivated as ever.

“As a team we played very well in the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and today, but you need a guy to score the goals and he did it again”.

“I want to keep going like that and win lots of trophies”.

It was Zidane’s stunning volley against Bayer Leverkusen that won Real the 2002 title in Glasgow, while a year ago, five months after replacing Rafael Benitez as coach, he breathed new life into a demotivated team and took them to the Champions League trophy.

However, the victory – putting four past a team who only conceded three in before that game in entire tournament – made history in another way.

Rome: Over 400 people were injured in a stampede due to a false alarm that caused panic in Italy’s Turin city where Juventus supporters had gathered to watch the Champions League final against Real Madrid on giant TV screens. “We live football for this and tonight we’re all delighted”.

Bale has been hampered by ankle and calf injuries for much of the season, but the Wales forward was able to play a part in his hometown after coming on as a 77th minute replacement for Benzema. We’ll enjoy this moment now.