Rex Tillerson Urges Gulf States To Address Differences, Stay United

All of this happens within 24 hours of Iran calling out “The West” for ignoring the real sponsors of terrorism around the world and UK’s Labor party leader outright name-shaming Sauid Arabia’s funding of terrorism.

A Saudi-led coalition which for more than two years has been fighting the Iran-backed rebels in Yemen separately announced that Qatar was no longer welcome to continue as a member of the regional alliance, accusing it of supporting terrorist organisations.

In a statement on state news agency SPA, oil giant Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of backing militant groups and spreading their violent ideology, in an apparent reference to Qatar’s influential state-owned satellite channel al Jazeera.

The country is also home to the Al-Udeid airbase, where the U.S. conducts all coalition air operations for the region.

“The Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt has made a decision to sever diplomatic relations with Qatar because of the continued hostility of the Qatari authorities towards Egypt“, the Cairo statement read, also accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations, including the Muslim Brotherhood.

Egypt was next in line to announce that it is also cutting its diplomatic ties with Qatar.

Monday’s move comes after Qatar alleged that hackers last month took over the site of its state-run news agency and published what it called fake comments from its ruling emir about Iran and Israel, Al Ahram reported.

The Emirates has similarly given Qatar’s diplomats just 48 hours to leave its territory.

Some experts had feared the current situation could trigger a repeat of the crisis in 2014, when several Gulf countries recalled their ambassadors from Doha, ostensibly over its support for the Muslim Brotherhood.

A split between Doha and its closest allies can have repercussions around the Middle East where Gulf states have used their financial and political power to influence events in Libya, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

“The aim is clear, and it is to impose guardianship on the state”. It has also closed all its seaports to Qatari vessels and airspace to Qatari air crafts.

Etihad Airways, the UAE’s flag carrier, said it would suspend flights to and from Qatar beginning Tuesday morning.

USA secretary of state Rex Tillerson on Monday called on Gulf states to stay united and work out their differences after several nations cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.

Qatar said the decisions would “not affect the normal lives of citizens and residents”.

‘We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences, ‘ he said in Sydney.

The Maldives also just cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.

“If there’s any role that we can play in terms of helping them address those, we think it is important that the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] remain united”.