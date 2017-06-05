Ringling Bros. Says Goodbye After 146 Years

Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus, once hailed as the greatest show on earth, filled a stadium 30 miles outside NY with lions, tigers, trapeze artists, clowns, contortionists, Cossack riders on galloping horses, motorcyclists racing around a steel globe and an Englishman called Alex Lacey whose speciality is putting his head in a lion’s mouth. But a year ago, the circus stopped using elephants in their shows, because of animal rights protests.

Big cat trainer Katie Azzario-Lacey poses for a portrait before taking part in the last weekend of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, Friday.

In days long before instant entertainment options at your fingertips on computers and cellphones, in days before television and in the early years even before radio, the spectacle of the circus must have been sensory overload.

For over 146 years Ringling Bros.

At its prime, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus was considered a family-friendly outing. Ringling Brothers’ elephants are now being housed at a special facility outside Orlando. “It’ll live on through those in our art form, and it will always be remembered fondly and respectfully for really being sort of the trailblazer – there are not too many brands that have been around for 146 years”.

It was the “Greatest Show on Earth“, a big, calamitous spectacle of wide-eyed wonder. There are still circus performers.

The move came as circuses and animal-performance shows across the country have struggled with declining attendance, shrinking attention spans and shifting social pressure brought to bear by activists who have argued the animals are sometimes poorly treated.

“I think it’s ridiculous”, said Eric Tann of Nesconset, who attended the show with his girlfriend and blamed the animal rights groups for the end of Ringling. “I’ll just go out on a limb here: Maybe the word “circus” has to change to something else”. All spent months on the road, traveling from city to city in Ringling’s train cars and describing themselves as a giant family, albeit one with many clowns.

“It will, as it should, be revered in the circus heritage, and in American heritage”, he said. “But Ringling stonewalled for decades”, PETA said in a statement posted on its website on Saturday.

As the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed its second-to-last show Sunday afternoon, a group of retired and former circus performers sat across the street at a hotel bar, laughing and hugging and sharing memories of tours past.

“Every single circus in America used Ringling Brothers as their compass”, he said.

And so tonight, sometime after 9 p.m., the Greatest Show on Earth will be no more.