Rivers United lose 2-1 to KCCA — CAF Confed Cup

Rivers United were defeated by Kampala City Council Authority 2-1 in the CAF Confederation Cup encounter on Saturday.

Rivers United were on the back foot after Nsibambi’s goal and then suffered a setback when their goalkeeper got injured and had to make way for Abiodun Akande after 25 minutes.

And ahead of Saturday’s game against Rivers United, Mutebi says is team has what it takes to secure their second group win, but however warned that it would not be a walk in the park.

Two goals from Derrick Nsibambi was enough to give the home side the much needed three points and victory song for their teeming supporters who have turned out in mass to cheer them to victory.

FUS Rabat of Morocco are top of the group and are followed by Club Africain, Rivers United are third, while KCCA are bottom.

Rivers United Head Coach, Stanley Eguma, named a side with more men behind the ball, leaving John Odumegwu, who is not an all-out striker to play alone upfront with Bolaji Sakin playing in the hole.

Nsibambi got his brace and the match victor for KCCA on 71 minutes, when he fired home from inside the box unmarked after a long ball from the right beat the entire Rivers defence.

The Ugandan champions controlled the possession after the break, but they struggled to make this count till they were gifted the match victor in the 71st minute.