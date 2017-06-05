Robbie Brady raring to return for Republic of Ireland

Ireland’s squad has a slightly more substantial feel to it as some of Martin O’Neill’s established regulars arrive ahead of the game against Uruguay on Sunday.

O’Neill was full of praise for Christie, who took himself off to the United States at the end of an injury-hit domestic season to ensure he was in shape for his global commitments.

“I have been waiting now”.

The win, against a Uruguay side without Luis Suarez, sets up the Boys in Green nicely ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifying clash with Austria next weekend.

Ireland were good value for taking the lead before the half-hour mark, when Walters finished superbly from 20 yards, but the Stoke forward went from hero to villain in first-half stoppage time when, after Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez headed an equaliser, he hit the crossbar from close range with the goal gaping.

“But in terms of people coming to train, I’ve never had a problem with that and sometimes they pick up a few things that would help them with experience so I’d have a look at that. If I get another start [vs Uruguay] I’ll be delighted”.

“Then Cyrus, it was a great goal from him, just like the Gibraltar one away, and then it was great for James [McClean] to come on and score a screamer again”.

Ireland recovered after the restart, and Derby’s Cyrus Christie restored their one goal lead on 50 minutes.

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill: “If I’m not going overboard about Mexico defeat, I’m not wallowing in this”. It’s nice to win against Uruguay, but everything is just preparation mentally and physically for the game on Sunday. “But I would have liked us to have played better”, O’Neill said.”It’s another step towards where I want to be”, says the 25 year-old who has not played competitively since the start of March.

“It’s hard to make a total judgement whether all the players would start the game but it is important for the Premier League players to get game-time”.

Opposite number Oscar Tabarez named just five of the men who started the last World Cup qualifier in Peru, among them Paris St Germain frontman Edinson Cavani.

Uruguay were level seven minutes before the break when Gimenez made the most of Randolph’s ill-judged decision to come for Egidio Arevalo Rios‘ free-kick, although he needed a piece of good fortunate as the ball came off his shoulder as he attempted to head it and looped into the unguarded net. But we had some players injured and new players in the team and we are expecting better results in the future, in August and so on. “It’s a huge game where we’re looking for another three points”.

Of tomorrow’s opposition, O’Neill said: “Uruguay are a strong team, very much so”.