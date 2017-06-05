Rocket League Anniversary update adds new arena, cars, and goal explosions

For those unfamiliar with Rocket League, the game has quite a history. Developer Psyonix continue to nurture the competitive scene while it rolls out hefty updates and keeps the dream alive.

Champions Field, akin to modern-day stadium, will be free for play in competitive, casual and private matches. However, if I want to use either of these cars, I’m going to have to get lucky: both are only available as drops inside the new Overdrive Crates.

On that note: Rocket League’s 2nd Anniversary Update, which releases on July 5, looks to be a good ‘un. More options will become available as they are unlocked through crate drops after matches.

Two new import battle-cars will join the fray: the Animus GP and Centio V17. These include wheels, decals, and black market items.

This weekend has a lot of Rocket League action going on, as the Rocket League Championship Series Season Three World Championship is still going on in Los Angeles – and it seemed like the flawless spot to announce a new update for the popular sports/racing series. New customization options will also open up alongside the cars, including Engine Audio (so you can change your engine noise), Goal Explosions (in case the default one wasn’t enough for you) and Trails, in case you feel like modifying the smoke that your auto leaves behind. “The update also brings the end of ‘Competitive Season 4” and the start of ‘Competitive Season 5, ‘ as well as the introduction of ‘Rocket League Radio, ‘ which adds 18 new songs from record label, Monstercat, to the game.

For more information on the Anniversary update, head on over to the Rocket League website. The rewards this time are trails. Stay tuned for more informaiton on that, too.