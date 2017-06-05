Rogic & Mooy to spark Socceroos – Juric

He’s not alone in terms of having confidence and form, with Aaron Mooy, Mitchell Langerak and Tom Rogic all enjoying recent club success.

Mooy has since returned to City, set to depart for a feast of football with the Socceroos which includes a crucial World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia, a glamour friendly against Brazil and the Confederations Cup in Russian Federation.

Fresh off a season where he was the standout in the English championship and helped Huddersfield Town to win promotion to the Premier League, the 27-year-old claims he isn’t worn out for the start of a huge month for the national team.

The 26-year-old Mooy’s future remains up in the air with speculation half-a-dozen Premier League clubs are keen on signing the loanee from Manchester City, who have agreed to sell him for the right price.

“But he’s a really down to earth fella who isn’t one to talk about that”.

“After all that I should get a little bit of time off just to unwind, refresh and go again next season”.

“Tom has come back from injury and won the Scottish Cup in the dying seconds of the game”.

“I think it suits the squad that we have”, Mooy said.

“When I first knew I was coming to Huddersfield we looked into everything about the club and where they finished past year”.

Juric hopes the cooler conditions will help Australia overcome the Saudis at Adelaide Oval this week as the Socceroos look to bridge the three-point gap to Bert van Marwijk’s side and Group B leaders Japan as Asia’s World Cup qualifying approaches its climax.

“But I always looked at all the top players in the world and they always play like 50-plus games a year”.

Socceroos midfielder Aaron Mooy has admitted he “definitely” surpassed his own expectations at Huddersfield Town in winning numerous awards as they were promoted to the Premier League.

“More football – that’s what you want when everything’s going good”.

Tony Pulis may look to keep Field in his squad next season, but if the Welshman deems a loan move the next step in Field’s career progression, then Huddersfield would prove the ideal club for the young midfielder to hone his Premier League skills.

“We can’t stop here”.

“It’s been improving since day one and we’re bringing in some quality players”.